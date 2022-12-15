Red Wings lose Hronek to injury; Hellberg in goal for 4-1 loss to Wild

The Red Wings continue to lose games and players at a steady pace.

They lost Wednesday at Minnesota, 4-1 to the Wild, seeing the Wings’ winless streak extended to four games.

Elmer Soderblom, recalled earlier in the day to replace Dylan Larkin (lower-body), scored the Red Wings’ goal, while goalie Magnus Hellberg stopped 18 shots in his Wings’ regular-season debut.

Minnesota Wild center Sam Steel (13) clears the puck with pressure from Detroit Red Wings center Austin Czarnik (21) in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn.

But the losing streak continued and the Wings (13-10-6) also lost another player.

The Wings saw defenseman Filip Hronek exit early in the first period after Hronek was on the receiving end of a thunderous hit by Minnesota’s Ryan Reaves.

Hronek was attempting to skate up ice when he glanced to the left, turned his head but didn’t see Reaves come skating towards him and unleash a powerful open-ice hit that put Hronek on the ice.

The league is likely to see where the main point of contact by Reaves was. There was no penalty on the play, but it did appear Reaves did make some contact with Hronek’s head, which was angled low upon the hit.

