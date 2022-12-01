Red Wings erase three-goal deficit but lose to Sabers in shootout, 5-4

Detroit − Different type of game, but same frustrating result for the Red Wings.

After losing badly to Buffalo on Halloween night, the Wings staged a fine Rally Wednesday, forcing overtime, but ultimately lost 5-4 in the shootout.

Buffalo’s Jack Quinn was the lone goal scorer in the shootout, clinching the Sabres’ win.

Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) stops Sabers center Vinnie Hinostroza (29) in the second period at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday.

David Perron and two Oskar Sundqvist goals in the third period tied the game 4-4 after the Wings looked headed for another disappointing loss and trailing 4-1.

The Wings had a 1 minute, 27 second two-man advantage in the final two minutes of regulation time but failed to convert, capping an 0-for-7 night on the power play and forcing overtime.

“Supposed to be, not satisfied, but happy with the way we came back and battled from down 4-1, and it’s a good sign,” forward Andrew Copp said. “But it still stinks right now not getting the extra point. We had a couple chances to put it away, and it stings a lot more than it should.”

