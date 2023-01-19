Red Sox President makes it clear that Boston’s Ultimate goal is to win the World Series

Boston Red Sox President Sam Kennedy said that they have a clear understanding of what their expectations are, which is to win the World Series. While acknowledging how good other teams are across the board, he insisted that everyone in the Red Sox has a desire to win.

Sam Kennedy started his time with the Boston outfit in 2001 following the team’s purchase by the Fenway Sports Group. He rose to the position of Chief Operating Officer and eventually became President and CEO of the organization. In March 2021, he was announced as a partner of the FSG group and joined the ownership.

Kennedy spoke about the Red Sox’s ambitions on the MLB Network Radio show “Power Alley” on Wednesday evening. They stated that the Boston market is not for everyone, they must have the desire to win in Boston and be ready to face the pressure to play them.

Kennedy said:

“We know what our expectations are and where we’re going and that’s to bring another World Series Championship to Boston. That’s the goal.” .

Red Sox President – “With respect to all twenty-nine other markets, it is the best baseball market in this country”

Speaking about early contract extensions and long-term deals for their “franchised players,” Kennedy highlighted that the Boston market is not for everyone. There is huge pressure and attention from the fans and all the players and coaches have to want to be there. The only way to thrive in that environment is to be ready to embrace the pressure and have a desire to win.

They went on to say that the Red Sox have the best market in the country and that their fans care more about the team than anywhere else in MLB.

They said:

“With respect to all twenty-nine other markets, it is the best baseball market in this country. But along with this comes the extra pressure and if anyone there is not ready for that or recognizes it, then Boston is not the place for them .”

While acknowledging their struggles last season, they said that they will be more focused on winning more in the near future. There were a lot of reasons for their performances last season, but they are not looking to make excuses. They know their expectations and goal is to win the World Series.



