Red Run Golf Club hosting GAM, PGA teams for 50th Fuller Cup matches – Press and Guide

Red Run Golf Club hosting GAM, PGA teams for 50th Fuller Cup matches

ROYAL OAK – Red Run Golf Club and its classic course with recently renovated and restored Bunkers and tees will host the 50th Fuller Cup Matches Tuesday.

Top Amateur Golfers representing the Golf Association of Michigan (GAM) and top PGA professionals representing the Michigan Section PGA (PGA) square off in a Ryder Cup-like format with six four-ball matches and 12 singles matches to determine a winning team.

Red Run is hosting the Fuller Cup matches for the fifth time (1978, 1988, 1995, 2007), and FootJoy is the clothing sponsor for the matches.

Red Run and its 1914 Willie Park Jr.-designed golf course have hosted several championships for professionals and amateurs and was the home club of Michigan Golf Hall of Fame Legend Chuck Kocsis. Architect Bruce Hepner, who grew up near the course, led the extensive restoration/renovation of tees and bunkers.

The golf course, founded 105 years ago, has a storied history as a tournament site including hosting the GAM Championship seven times (1921, 1924, 1929, 1949, 1968, 1981 and 2014), the Michigan Amateur Championship twice (1995, 2007) and the Michigan PGA Professional Championship in 1934.

Most notably, Red Run has hosted three PGA Tour events – the 1950 and ’52 Motor City Opens won by Lloyd Mangrum and Cary Middlecoff, and the 1958 Western Open won by Doug Sanders.

Red Run, which also annually presents the second oldest club Invitational event in the state, can be played at six possible tee positions ranging from 5,415 yards to 6,942. The course is known for its classic parkland design, challenging greens, tree-lined fairways and immaculate grounds.

One of the club’s great traditions is that many members started out as caddies at the club and became involved in building an elite caddy program. The national Evans Scholarship program has aided several Red Run caddies in college since its first recipient from Red Run, Michigan Golf Hall of Fame golfer and former GAM President Bob McMasters.

Walter Sierakowski III is the PGA professional and Rob Steger is the golf course superintendent. For more information visit redrungolfclub.com.

Last year, the Golf Association of Michigan (GAM) Team trailed the Michigan Section PGA Team 4-2 after morning four-ball matches but rallied in singles matches to win the 49th Fuller Cup Matches at Prestwick Village Golf Club.

