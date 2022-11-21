Red River’s Hannah Litzinger named to Class A all-state volleyball team – Grand Forks Herald

GRAND FORKS — Grand Forks Red River junior Hannah Litzinger was named to the North Dakota Class A all-state volleyball team, which was released Monday.

Litzinger, a 5-foot-10 outside hitter, had 308 kills, 418 digs, 28 blocks and 62 service aces this season.

Litzinger was selected to the first team.

Through two years of varsity play, Litzinger has 516 kills and 704 digs.

Red River finished the season 17-18 overall and 11-11 in the EDC. The Riders lost to Fargo North 3-1 in a state qualifier at the EDC tournament.

Bismarck Century’s Logan Nissley was named the state’s outstanding senior athlete.

ND Class A all-state

First team

Claire Bauman, Bismarck Century; Reagan Bogenreif, West Fargo Sheyenne; Raina Chwialkowski, West Fargo; Emma Dalby, Fargo South; Chelsea Krom, Bismarck Legacy; Hannah Litzinger, GF Red River; Bernadette Newman, Jamestown; Logan Nissley, Bismarck Century; Caton Pearcy, Dickinson; Betsy Schiltz, Fargo North; Kailee Waasdorp, West Fargo Sheyenne

Second team

Khloe Brown, West Fargo Sheyenne; Eden Fridley, Bismarck Century; Haylie Hakanson, Jamestown; Mykendra Messer, Bismarck St. Mary’s; Cayla Sailer, Fargo Davies; Olivia Soine, West Fargo

Outstanding senior athlete — Nissley

Coach of the year — Leah Newton, West Fargo Sheyenne