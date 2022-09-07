Red River volleyball sweeps Central for first EDC win of the year – Grand Forks Herald

GRAND FORKS – Any time there was momentum swinging Grand Forks Central’s way, Red River was on top of it.

In the process, the Roughriders cruised through their Homecoming week matchup against Central, sweeping the Knights 3-0 on Tuesday and earning their first EDC win of the season.

“We are all committed to being one percent better every time we are with each other,” said Red River Coach Heather Chatham. “Our teamwork and cohesion coming in, was something we knew we had to be better at. In order to compete with some of these high swinging teams, we really needed to clean up some of the outside mess and focus on being that Cohesive unit,”.

There was little to no outside mess for Chatham’s unit in the Central gym. The first set was started by the Knights scoring the first three points. Then the Roughriders went on to score the next six, followed by a 20-6 run that saw outside hitter Cassidy O’Halloran come up with five fierce kills. Red River would go on to win the set 25-10.

Red River hitters Lauren Tibert (15) and Hannah Litzinger (5) stuff a shot from Grand Forks Central’s Jessica Talley during a rivalry volleyball match at Grand Forks Central High School on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Nick Nelson/Grand Forks Herald

The other veteran hitter, Hannah Litzinger, was critical in shutting down Central momentum as well. She racked up seven kills, two service aces, and a block through the second and third sets.

“It has been a position that I have been in for a few years now,” she said. “We all have a good connection and I think that it shows on the court. We have a good off-the-court bond and it translates.”

O’Halloran, a senior, and Litzinger, a junior, will continue to be looked for on the court in times of need, as they provide a stability that allows for consistency on offense.

“Both Hannah and Cassidy on the outside are huge, especially when it comes to their experience. They are two returning varsity players and that just helps so much in that go-to time when you have that experience,” said Chatham.

Before the offense can start, however, the defensive side of the ball has to be on its toes. Junior libero Hope Gaddie was that and more for the Roughriders.

In the second set, in which Red River won 25-13, Gaddie teamed up with setter Taylor Heid on three straight points and the chemistry between the two carried over into the third set, in which they won 25-10 for a second time. Senior setter Amber Johnson got in on the action as well, posting four assists in the final set.

“Hope is critical to our defense and really to our offense. It’s really how we set our whole defense up, from the point of how we are setting up our blocks so that hope knows exactly where to be and we’ve gotten to the point where we can really trust our defense,” Chatham said.

The Roughriders, now 5-5 overall on the year, will get set to host West Fargo Sheyenne on Thursday. They sit two games behind the Mustangs in the EDC standings.