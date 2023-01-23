Red River girls basketball dominating the court, boasting a perfect 12-0 record – InForum

The Red River girls basketball team is one of the hottest teams in North Dakota, posting a perfect 12-0 record so far. Last year, the Roughriders went 19-7 and reached the state semifinals. Combine the team’s work ethic and some returning starters, the strong start to the season isn’t much of a shock.

“I think the girls have put in a lot of work this summer and it just kind of carried over,” said Red River head Coach Kent Ripplinger. “We thought we had a successful year last year, and we have four starters that we returned plus Cassidy O’Halloran to fill in on the fifth spot. you know, We’ve been able to to be pretty successful in the early part of the season.”

On paper, their unscathed record can be intimidating… But their height, not so much.

“So we’re not very tall, we actually never have been,” stated senior forward Cassidy O’Halloran. “We like to say speed kills, we really like to run the floor a lot. We work a lot on aggressiveness. Really, it’s just out working in the tall team and being able to have our five foot four, be able to push back the six foot two. So it’s kind of strategic. Hard work. Some of that.”

With an average height of 5’7″, they’ve learned to emphasize other areas of their game.

“Our center right now is 5’11” I think, probably, and she’s only a freshman,” said junior guard Jocelyn Schiller. “But I think she does really good against them, and we all are really encouraging her and making sure that she knows when she’s out there, she has all of us around her. It’s not just her going against them.”

“We do get a lot of rebounds. especially we out rebounded West Fargo even though we shot more shots than them as well,” said O’Halloran. “So it just kind of shows that you don’t have to be tall to be a good team.”

The record speaks for itself, but it wouldn’t have been possible without the support, encouragement and development from “Coach Ripp.”

“He’s really focusing on making us good people hard working, and he pushes us really hard at practice… Really hard sometimes,” said Cassidy as she giggled.

“We know that no matter what we can always go to him if we need anything. “Just coming to practice every day I know a lot of us it makes our day and I know it makes his day too,” Schiller shared, and she was right.

“I think this is the best time of my day,” Kent said. “Coming to practice to see these guys. I don’t know if they think that about me, but I think that about them. We’ll see how it ends up you know, we’ll continue to do what we do and put out the effort that we need and hopefully keep this thing going.”

The Roughriders look to keep their record perfect on Tuesday as they take on Fargo Davies.