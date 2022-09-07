Red Raiders raid the NFL

The 2022 NFL season kicks off on Thursday, and 20 former Red Raider football players will be seen on rosters heading into week one whether active 53-man, practice squad or injured reserve.

From the 2021 team, four made it on respective rosters including fourth-round selection Erik Ezukanma (Miami Dolphins) and Dawson Deaton (Cleveland Browns). Ezukanma is listed behind Jaylen Waddle and Trent Sherfield on the current Dolphins’ depth chart while Deaton was placed on injured reserve last month after suffering an injury in training camp. Both DaMarcus Fields (New Orleans Saints) and Kaylon Geiger Sr. (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) were signed to practice squads.

Entering week one of the 2022 NFL season, there will be 10 former Red Raiders active on 53-man rosters :

Jack Anderson, OL (2017-20), New York Giants Jordyn Brooks, LB (2016-19), Seattle Seahawks Cody Davis, DB (2009-12), New England Patriots Sam Eguavoen, LB (2011-14), Miami Dolphins Erik Ezukanma (2019-21) Miami Dolphins Kerry Hyder, DL (2009-13), San Francisco 49ers Patrick Mahomes II, QB (2014-16), Kansas City Chiefs Zech McPhearson, DB (2019-20), Philadelphia Eagles Terence Steele, OL (2016-19), Dallas Cowboys Broderick Washington Jr., DL (2016-19), Baltimore Ravens

Years in parenthesis indicate time played at Texas Tech

The most Veteran player of the group is Cody Davis Entering his 10th NFL season, followed by Patrick Mahomes Entering his sixth season. Jordyn Brooks, who ranked second in the NFL in tackles with 184 last season, returns for his third season with the Seahawks. Brooks and Mahomes were both first-round draft picks who are representing Texas Tech in the NFL.

Seven former Red Raiders signed on respectively NFL practice squads after 2022 training camps:

Dakota Allen, LB (2015, 2017-18), Cleveland Browns Cameron Batson, WR (2014-17), Atlanta Falcons Le’Raven Clark, OL (2012-15), Philadelphia Eagles Keke Coutee, WR (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts DaMarcus Fields, DB (2016-21), New Orleans Saints Kaylon Geiger Sr., WR (2021), Tampa Bay Buccaneers Davis Webb, QB (2013-15), New York Giants

This group includes more Veterans with experience than those with none such as newcomers to the NFL Fields and Geiger. Allen, Batson, Clark, Coutee and Webb all saw game action during the 2021 season. Webb’s alma mater on the Giants’ roster is California, but the Gunslinger played three seasons for the Red Raiders and earned a degree before grad-transferring to Cal for one season.

Three enter the 2022 season on the injured reserve :

Dawson Deaton, OL (2018-21), Cleveland Browns Jakeem Grant, WR (2012-15), Cleveland Browns Antoine Wesley, WR (2016-18), Arizona Cardinals

Grant was placed on the IR on Aug. 10 while Deaton was placed on the IR on Aug. 16. Wesley found himself on the IR as of Sept. 1

WEEK ONE NFL SCHEDULE

Thursday, Sep. 8 | 7:20 p.m

Buffalo at LA Rams

Sunday, Sep. 11 | 12 p.m

New Orleans at Atlanta

San Francisco (Hyder Jr.) at Chicago

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati

New England (Davis) at Miami (Eguavoen, Ezukanma)

Baltimore (Washington) at NY Jets

Jacksonville at Washington

Cleveland at Carolina

Indianapolis at Houston

Philadelphia (McPhearson) at Detroit

Sunday, Sep. 11 | 3:25 p.m

NY Giants (Anderson) at Tennessee

Green Bay at Minnesota

Kansas City (Mahomes) at Arizona

Las Vegas at LA Chargers

Sunday, Sep. 11 | 7:20 p.m

Tampa Bay at Dallas (Steele)

Monday, Sep. 12 | 7:15 p.m

Denver at Seattle (Brooks)