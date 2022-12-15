Red Raiders place third in the Palmer Cup rankings

Calum Scott

Ludvig Aberg

Highlighted byandholding down the top-two spots, the Texas Tech men’s golf program placed three golfers on the initial Palmer Cup Rankings.

Set to be held at Laurel Valley Golf Club from June 8-10, the 2023 Arnold Palmer Cup rosters will feature 12 of the best American born players and 12 of the best International born players.

The top-six players in the final rankings will automatically qualify for the event with the final six picks coming from a combination of committee and coaches’ picks.

A native of Scotland, Scott concludes the fall ranked as the top-player on Team Internationals’ top-25 list. Scott is just two-tenths of a point ahead of Aberg who sits in second place.

South Africa native and Memphis transfer Tyran Snyders is the third Red Raider to appear on the rankings. Snyders checks in at No. 13 overall.

The Palmer Cup uses Golfstat’s NCAA Player Rankings as well as a formula that awards bonus points for strength of schedule, high finishes and deducts points for low finishes.

If selected to compete, Aberg will make his third appearance (2020, 2022) at the event. Aberg would become just the ninth men’s player to appear in at least three Palmer Cups.

Both Scott and Snyders would make their Palmer Cup debuts if selected.

Texas Tech men’s golf Returns to action for the spring portion of its season on Feb. 8-10 at the Amer Ari Hosted by the University of Hawai’i in scenic Waikoloa.