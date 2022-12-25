Red Raiders keep fingers crossed for two key defenders

Red Raiders keep fingers crossed for two key defenders

HOUSTON — The Texas Tech football team will be grateful to have back cornerback Rayshad Williams and linebacker Tyrique Matthews next season, both opting to use their Covid-bonus year for one more go-round with the Red Raiders in 2023.

More pressing at the moment: How they progress through the week to be able to play in the Texas Bowl.

When the Red Raiders had their first on-site practice Saturday, Williams and Matthews were running on the side — in shorts rather than pads — during the periods open to the media. Tech Coach Joey McGuire said Matthews suffered a “pretty bad” strained calf early in Bowl practices back in Lubbock and Williams suffered a strained groin last week.

He said he expects both to play when Tech (7-5) tees it up against Mississippi (8-4) at 8 pm Wednesday at NRG Stadium.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button