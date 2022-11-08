Red Raiders in the NFL: Week 9

On NFL Rosters: 20

On Active Rosters in Week Nine: 12

Dakota Allen – LB, Cleveland Browns

Allen and the Browns were on their bye this past weekend and look to resurrect their season against the offensively red-hot Miami Dolphins this upcoming Sunday.

Season Stats: 3 GP | 1 tackle

Up Next: Sunday, 12 pm at Miami

Jack Anderson – OL, New York Giants

Anderson and the Giants come off their bye this week hoping to get back in the win column against a struggling Texans Squad with an NFL-worst one-win on the season.

Season Stats: 7 GPs

Up Next: Sunday, 12 pm vs. Houston

Jordyn Brooks – LB, Seattle Seahawks

Brooks never left the field for the Seahawks’ defense playing in 63 of 63 possible snaps, which lifts his streak of 100 percent defensive participation to six games in-a-row while recording a team-high 12 tackles (11 solo) and one pass defended in their 31-21 Divisional road win against the Arizona Cardinals.

This is the former first-round pick’s sixth game of the season with double-digit total tackles making him the NFL leader in both total tackles (90) and Solo tackles (64). Brooks looks to keep his Stellar season going in the NFL’s first-ever game in Germany on Sunday against the Buccaneers.

Season Stats: 9 GP/9 GS | 90 tackles (64 solo), 1 FF, 1 FR, 2 PD, 2 QBH

Up Next: Sunday, 8:30 am vs Tampa Bay at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany

Le’Raven Clark – OL, Tennessee Titans

Clark got his fourth week of game action by recording three snaps on the Titans’ special teams unit in their 20-17 overtime loss against the Kansas City Chiefs and former Red Raider teammate Patrick Mahomes II.

Season Stats: GP 4

Up Next: Sunday, 12 pm vs. Denver

Keke Coutee – WR, Indianapolis Colts

Coutee again served as the Colts’ primary punt returner on Sunday logging seven snaps, with one coming on offense. They fielded four punt returns with a long return of 12 yards. Coutee totaled 30 punt return yards in the Colts’ 26-3 lopsided loss at New England.

Season Stats: GP 4 | Punt Returns: 10 returns, 87 yards, 1 fumble lost

Up Next: Sunday, 3:05 pm at Las Vegas

Sam Eguavoen – LB, Miami Dolphins

Eguavoen saw a total of 19 snaps, with one coming defensively, but was unable to record a stat in the Dolphins’ 35-32 thrilling back-and-forth win at the Chicago Bears.

Season Stats: 9 GP | 3 tackles (2 solo)

Up Next: Sunday, 12 pm vs. Cleveland

Erik Ezukanma – WR, Miami Dolphins

Ezukanma was again listed on the pre-game inactive list on Sunday as he has been every game this season. Ezukanma looks to see his first game action and help keep the Dolphins’ winning streak alive next week against a Cleveland Browns team coming off their bye.

Season Stats: N/A

Up Next: Sunday, 12 pm vs. Cleveland

Kerry Hyder – DL, San Francisco 49ers

Hyder and the 49ers spent last week on their bye preparing for their prime-time Sunday night football matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Season Stats: 8 GP | 1 sack, 5 tackles (4 solo), 1 TFL, 1 QH, 2 PD, 1 FR

Up Next: Sunday, 7:20 pm at San Francisco

Patrick Mahomes II – QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Mahomes II threw for 446 yards on 43-of-68 passing with one passing touchdown and one interception to go along with a regular season career-high 63 rushing yards in the Chiefs’ 20-17 overtime win against the Tennessee Titans. This was the recent Texas Tech Ring of Honor inductee’s fifth regular-season game having over 440 yards passing, jumping him up to a tie for fourth all-time with NFL Hall of Famer Dan Marino (Dolphins).

Mahomes is now in sole possession of first place in both passing yards (2,605) and passing touchdowns (21) in the NFL this season.

Season Stats: 8 GP/ 8 GS | 219/331 (66.16%), 2605 yards, 21 TD, 6 Int, 75.4 QBR | 27 carries, 176 rushing yards

Season Honors: Week 1 AFC Offensive Player of the Week, Week 4 AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Up Next: Sunday, 12 pm vs. Jacksonville

Zech McPhearson – DB, Philadelphia Eagles

McPhearson saw game-action with 19 snaps, all coming on special teams, where he was able to record one tackle (solo) in the Eagles’ 29-17 Thursday night win at the Houston Texans. It kept their winning streak rolling to eight, giving the Eagles their first 8-0 start in team history.

McPhearson has now recorded at least one tackle in every game so far this season en route to securing a career-high for Solo tackles in a season with nine so far this year.

Season Stats: 8 GP | 11 tackles (9 solo), 1 PD

Season Honors: Week 1 NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Up Next: Monday, 7:15 pm vs. Washington

Terence Steele – OL, Dallas Cowboys

Steele and the Cowboys went into last week’s well-deserved bye with a 6-2 record. Dallas looks to keep its impressive season going with a Matchup against the sputtering Green Bay Packers in its return from the bye.

Season Stats: 8 GP/ 8 GS

Up Next: Sunday, 3:25 pm vs. Dallas

Broderick Washington Jr.—DL, Baltimore Ravens

Washington Jr. got his first start of the season this week playing in 21 snaps, with 16 coming defensively. He recorded three tackles (two solo) in the Ravens’ 27-13 Monday night win at the New Orleans Saints.

Washington Jr. and the Ravens now hold a 6-3 record and sit atop the AFC North division going into their bye week.

Season Stats: 1 GS/9 GP | 21 tackles (12 solo), 1 TFL, 3 PD, 1 QBH

Up Next: BYE WEEK

Injured Reserve

Dawson Deaton, OL, Cleveland Browns

Jakeem Grant, WR, Cleveland Browns

Antoine Wesley, WR, Arizona Cardinals

Cody Davis, DB, New England Patriots

Practice Squad

Cameron Batson, WR, Atlanta Falcons

Davis Webb, QB, New York Giants

Kaylon Geiger, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DaMarcus Fields, DB, Washington Commanders

Past News & Notes

August 10: Jakeem Grant was placed on Cleveland’s injured reserve and ruled out for the season with a torn Achilles injury.

August 15: Dawson Deaton was placed on Cleveland’s injured reserve and ruled out for the season with an ACL injury.

October 4: DaMarcus Fields was waived by the New Orleans Saints (Fields worked out with the Patriots on Oct. 11, the Commanders on Oct. 17 and the Panthers on Oct. 18).

October 10: Tampa Bay elevated WR Kaylon Geiger from the practice squad for Oct. 9 games against Atlanta; reverted to practice Squad after week five elevation.

October 10: New York Giants elevated QB Davis Webb from the practice squad for Oct. 9 games against Green Bay; reverted to practice Squad after week five elevation.

October 10: Antoine Wesley was ruled out for the remainder of the season and will remain on the Arizona Cardinals’ IR for the entirety of the 2022 season.

October 18: Dakota Allen was waived by the Cleveland Browns.

October 19: New England Patriots special teams ace Cody Davis was ruled out for the season and placed on the IR after suffering a knee injury in a week 6 contest versus the Cleveland Browns.

October 20: Dakota Allen was re-signed by the Cleveland Browns.

October 26: DaMarcus Fields was signed to the Washington Commanders practice squad.