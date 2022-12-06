Red Raiders in the NFL: Week 13

On NFL Rosters: 20

On Active Rosters in Week Thirteen: 12



Jack Anderson – OL, New York Giants

Anderson saw the field for five snaps, all coming on the Giants’ special teams unit in their 20-20 Divisional tie with the Washington Commanders.

Season Stats: 1 GS/10 GP

Up Next: Sunday, 12 pm at Philadelphia

Dakota Allen – LB, Denver Broncos

Allen was listed on the pre-game inactive list for the first time with his new team. He looks to get back in action on Sunday in the Broncos Showdown against the AFC West division leaders in Kansas City.

Season Stats: GP 5 | 2 tackles (2 solo)

Up Next: Sunday, 3:05 pm vs. Kansas City

Jordyn Brooks – LB, Seattle Seahawks

Brooks played in 98 percent of the plays for the Seahawks’ defense, missing only one snap, recording nine tackles (six solo), a sack, a QB hit and a tackle for loss in their 27-23 come from behind Divisional win against the Los Angeles Rams.

Brooks bumps down to a tie for second place in the NFL for total tackles (131) with Zaire Franklin (Indianapolis) and has moved down to sole possession of second place in Solo tackles (88).

Season Stats: 12 GP/12 GS | 131 tackles (88 solo), 1 sack, 2 TFL, 1 FF, 1 FR, 4 PD, 3 QBH

Up Next: Sunday, 3:25 pm vs. Carolina

Le’Raven Clark – OL, Tennessee Titans

Clark got on the field for 10 Offensive snaps and two special teams snaps in the Titans’ 35-10 three-score loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Season Stats: GP 8

Up Next: Sunday, 12 pm vs. Jacksonville

Keke Coutee – WR, Indianapolis Colts

Coutee was listed on the pre-game inactive list prior to the Colts’ kickoff for the second week in a row. The Colts and Coutee come off their 54-19 blowout loss at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys with an opportunity to correct mistakes as they go into their bye this week.

Season Stats: GP 6 | Offensive: 1 reception, 20 yards | Punt Returns: 15 returns, 139 yards, 1 FR

Up Next: BYE WEEK

Sam Eguavoen – LB, Miami Dolphins

Eguavoen saw game time with 18 snaps on the Dolphins’ special team’s unit and found his way back to the stat sheet recording one tackle in the Dolphins’ disappointing 33-17 away loss to the rising San Francisco 49ers.

Season Stats: 12 GP | 4 tackles (2 solo)

Up Next: Sunday, 7:20 pm at Los Angeles Chargers

Erik Ezukanma – WR, Miami Dolphins

Ezukanma again was listed on the pre-game inactive list as he has been for every game so far this season. He looks to stay prepared for his first potential playing time of the season in their upcoming match-up against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night.

Season Stats: N/A

Up Next: Sunday, 7:20 pm at Los Angeles Chargers

Kerry Hyder – DL, San Francisco 49ers

Hyder took the field for 17 snaps, with 14 coming defensively, where he recorded one tackle in the 49ers’ decisive 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins. This is Hyder’s fourth game in-a-row recording at least one tackle.

Season Stats: 12 GP | 1 sack, 13 tackles (8 solo), 1 TFL, 1 QH, 2 PD, 1 FR

Up Next: Sunday, 3:05 pm vs. Miami

Patrick Mahomes II – QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Mahomes II threw for 223 yards and a touchdown by completing 16-of-27 passes while chipping in nine rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in the Chiefs’ 27-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Mahomes II retained his first-place status in the NFL in passing yards (3,808) and passing touchdowns (30), helping bolster his resume in hopes of securing the MVP with a great end-of-the-year push.

Season Stats: 12 GP/ 12 GS | 308-of-470 (65.53%), 3,808 yards, 30 TD, 8 INT, 78.5 QBR | 44 carries, 283 rushing yards, 2 TDs

Season Honors: Week 1 AFC Offensive Player of the Week, Week 4 AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Up Next: Sunday, 3:05 pm at Denver

Zech McPhearson – DB, Philadelphia Eagles

McPhearson was on the field for 35 snaps, with 12 coming on defense, and was able to return to the box score by recording one tackle in the Eagles’ 35-10 demolition of the Tennessee Titans.

The Eagles and McPhearson now hold the 1-seed in the NFC as they move to 11-1 for the season with the win.

Season Stats: 12 GP | 12 tackles (9 solo), 1 PD

Season Honors: Week 1 NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Up Next: Sunday, 12 pm at New York Giants

Terence Steele – OL, Dallas Cowboys

Steele played in 96 percent of Offensive snaps in the Cowboys’ 54-19 dismantling of the Indianapolis Colts. The Cowboys and Steele are now on a roll, winning five of their last six and putting themselves in position to challenge the Philadelphia Eagles for first place in the NFC East.

Season Stats: 12 GP/ 12 GS

Up Next: Sunday, 12 pm vs. Houston

Broderick Washington Jr.—DL, Baltimore Ravens

Washington Jr. recorded his fourth start of the season and third in-a-row at nose tackle playing in 27 total snaps where he was able to record two tackles (one solo) in the Ravens’ 10-9 defensive win against the offensively challenged Denver Broncos.

Season Stats: 4 GS/12 GP | 31 tackles (17 solo), 1 sack, 2 TFL, 4 PD, 2 QBH

Up Next: Sunday, 12 pm at Pittsburgh

Injured Reserve

Dawson Deaton, OL, Cleveland Browns

Jakeem Grant, WR, Cleveland Browns

Antoine Wesley, WR, Arizona Cardinals

Cody Davis, DB, New England Patriots

Practice Squad

Cameron Batson, WR, Atlanta Falcons

Davis Webb, QB, New York Giants

Kaylon Geiger, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Damarcus Fields, DB, Washington Commanders

Past News & Notes

August 10: Jakeem Grant was placed on Cleveland’s injured reserve and ruled out for the season with a torn Achilles injury.

August 15: Dawson Deaton was placed on Cleveland’s injured reserve and ruled out for the season with an ACL injury.

October 4: DaMarcus Fields was waived by the New Orleans Saints (Fields worked out with the Patriots on Oct. 11, the Commanders on Oct. 17 and the Panthers on Oct. 18).

October 10: Tampa Bay elevated WR Kaylon Geiger from the practice squad for Oct. 9 games against Atlanta; reverted to practice Squad after week five elevation.

October 10: New York Giants elevated QB Davis Webb from the practice squad for Oct. 9 games against Green Bay; reverted to practice Squad after week five elevation.

October 10: Antoine Wesley was ruled out for the remainder of the season and will remain on the Arizona Cardinals’ IR for the entirety of the 2022 season.

October 18: Dakota Allen was waived by the Cleveland Browns.

October 19: New England Patriots special teams ace Cody Davis was ruled out for the season and placed on the IR after suffering a knee injury in a week 6 contest versus the Cleveland Browns.

October 20: Dakota Allen was re-signed by the Cleveland Browns.

October 26: DaMarcus Fields was signed to the Washington Commanders practice squad.

Nov. 1: After being elevated to the active roster for the Browns’ Oct. 31 contest versus the Cincinnati Bengals, Dakota Allen returned to the practice squad.

Nov. 22: The Denver Broncos signed Dakota Allen off the Browns practice Squad (link).