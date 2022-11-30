Red Raiders in the NFL: Week 12

On NFL Rosters: 20

On Active Rosters in Week Twelve: 12

Jack Anderson – OL, New York Giants

Anderson recorded his first start of the season and second of his career on Thanksgiving. He played in 100 percent of New York’s Offensive snaps and also saw time on special teams in the Giants’ 28-20 Divisional loss at the Dallas Cowboys.

Season Stats: 1 GS/9 GP

Up Next: Sunday, 12 pm vs. Washington

Dakota Allen – LB, Denver Broncos

Allen was signed by the Denver Broncos off of the Cleveland Browns practice squad on Nov. 22nd In his first game as a Bronco, Allen recorded 10 special teams snaps but was unable to record a stat before exiting the game with a hamstring injury in the Broncos’ 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Season Stats: GP 5 | 2 tackles (2 solo)

Up Next: Sunday, 12 pm at Baltimore

Jordyn Brooks – LB, Seattle Seahawks

Brooks played in 100 percent of the plays for the Seahawks’ defense tying his season-high total for tackles with 16 (seven solo) and was credited with a pass defended in their 40-34 overtime shoot-out loss against the Las Vegas Raiders.

This makes it the first time in Brooks’ young career recording over 15 tackles in back-to-back games. Brooks remains in first place in the NFL for Solo tackles (82) and has moved up to retake first place in total tackles as well this season (122).

Season Stats: 11 GP/11 GS | 122 tackles (82 solo), 1 TFL, 1 FF, 1 FR, 4 PD, 2 QBH

Up Next: Sunday, 3:05 pm at Los Angeles Rams

Le’Raven Clark – OL, Tennessee Titans

Clark was able to record game time for his seventh week in a row by playing in five snaps all coming with the Titans’ special team’s unit in their 20-16 home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in a rematch of last year’s AFC Divisional Round.

Season Stats: GP 7

Up Next: Sunday, 12 pm at Philadelphia

Keke Coutee – WR, Indianapolis Colts

Coutee was listed on the pre-game inactive list prior to the Colts’ Monday night kickoff. He looks to get back in on the action this Sunday when the Colts visit the Cowboys on Sunday night.

Season Stats: GP 6 | Offensive: 1 reception, 20 yards | Punt Returns: 15 returns, 139 yards, 1 FR

Up Next: Sunday, 7:20 pm at Dallas

Sam Eguavoen – LB, Miami Dolphins

Eguavoen saw game time with 21 snaps on the Dolphins’ special team’s unit but was unable to record a stat in the Dolphins’ dominant 30-15 home win over the struggling Houston Texans.

Season Stats: 11 GP | 3 tackles (2 solo)

Up Next: Sunday, 3:05 pm at San Francisco

Erik Ezukanma – WR, Miami Dolphins

Ezukanma again was listed on the pregame inactive list as he has been for every game so far this season. He looks to stay prepared for his first potential playing time of the season in their upcoming match-up against current Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel’s former team the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday.

Season Stats: N/A

Up Next: Sunday, 3:05 pm at San Francisco

Kerry Hyder – DL, San Francisco 49ers

Hyder took the field for 20 snaps, with 19 coming on defense. He recorded two tackles (one solo) in the 49ers’ 13-0 shutout win over the New Orleans Saints

Season Stats: 11 GP | 1 sack, 12 tackles (8 solo), 1 TFL, 1 QH, 2 PD, 1 FR

Up Next: Sunday, 3:05 pm vs. Miami

Patrick Mahomes II – QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Mahomes II threw for 320 yards on 27-of-42 passing with a passing touchdown and an interception while mixing in 36 rushing yards on four attempts in the Chiefs’ 26-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

In just his sixth NFL season, Mahomes II now has 36 games in his career with over 300 passing yards and at least one passing touchdown. It places him in a tie for 18th all-time in that category with Joe Montana (San Francisco, Kansas City).

Mahomes II retained his first-place status in the NFL in passing yards (3,585) and passing touchdowns (29) and looks to keep his Most Valuable Player caliber season going in a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship Round against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals next week.

Season Stats: 11 GP/ 11 GS | 292-of-443 (65.91%), 3,585 yards, 29 TD, 8 INT, 77.3 QBR | 42 carries, 274 rushing yards

Season Honors: Week 1 AFC Offensive Player of the Week, Week 4 AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Up Next: Sunday, 3:25 pm at Cincinnati

Patrick Mahomes won his 59th career game on Sunday, making him the winningest quarterback through 75 starts in NFL history ?? — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 29, 2022

Zech McPhearson – DB, Philadelphia Eagles

McPhearson was on the field for 27 snaps, with three coming on defense, but was unable to record a stat in the Eagles’ 40-33 electrifying win over the Green Bay Packers.

Season Stats: 11 GP | 11 tackles (9 solo), 1 PD

Season Honors: Week 1 NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Up Next: Sunday, 12 pm vs. Tennessee

Terence Steele – OL, Dallas Cowboys

Steele played in 100 percent of Offensive snaps and added five special teams snaps in the Cowboys’ 28-20 Divisional Thanksgiving win over the New York Giants and former Texas Tech Offensive lineman teammate Jack Anderson.

Season Stats: 11 GP/ 11 GS

Up Next: Sunday, 7:20 pm vs. Indianapolis

Broderick Washington Jr.—DL, Baltimore Ravens

Washington Jr. recorded his third start of the season and second in-a-row at nose tackle playing in 30 total snaps. He recorded a career-high five tackles (three solo), his first sack of the season, one tackle for loss and one QB hit in the Ravens’ 28-27 last-second loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Washington Jr. is having a breakout season as he now has tied his career-high for sacks in a season (1), nearly doubled his previous career-high for tackles in a season from 16 to 29 and Shattered his career-high in passes defended in a season (4).

Season Stats: 3 GS/11 GP | 29 tackles (16 solo), 1 sack, 2 TFL, 4 PD, 2 QBH

Up Next: Sunday, 12 pm at Jacksonville

“Nobody talks too much about @B_Washington96but he’s been a very physical force in the middle of the defense really all season.” pic.twitter.com/nGbgKyF3Lm — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 22, 2022

Injured Reserve

Dawson Deaton, OL, Cleveland Browns

Jakeem Grant, WR, Cleveland Browns

Antoine Wesley, WR, Arizona Cardinals

Cody Davis, DB, New England Patriots

Practice Squad

Cameron Batson, WR, Atlanta Falcons

Davis Webb, QB, New York Giants

Kaylon Geiger, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Damarcus Fields, DB, Washington Commanders

Past News & Notes

August 10: Jakeem Grant was placed on Cleveland’s injured reserve and ruled out for the season with a torn Achilles injury.

August 15: Dawson Deaton was placed on Cleveland’s injured reserve and ruled out for the season with an ACL injury.

October 4: DaMarcus Fields was waived by the New Orleans Saints (Fields worked out with the Patriots on Oct. 11, the Commanders on Oct. 17 and the Panthers on Oct. 18).

October 10: Tampa Bay elevated WR Kaylon Geiger from the practice squad for Oct. 9 games against Atlanta; reverted to practice Squad after week five elevation.

October 10: New York Giants elevated QB Davis Webb from the practice squad for Oct. 9 games against Green Bay; reverted to practice Squad after week five elevation.

October 10: Antoine Wesley was ruled out for the remainder of the season and will remain on the Arizona Cardinals’ IR for the entirety of the 2022 season.

October 18: Dakota Allen was waived by the Cleveland Browns.

October 19: New England Patriots special teams ace Cody Davis was ruled out for the season and placed on the IR after suffering a knee injury in a week 6 contest versus the Cleveland Browns.

October 20: Dakota Allen was re-signed by the Cleveland Browns.

October 26: DaMarcus Fields was signed to the Washington Commanders practice squad.

Nov. 1: After being elevated to the active roster for the Browns’ Oct. 31 contest versus the Cincinnati Bengals, Dakota Allen returned to the practice squad.

Nov. 22: The Denver Broncos signed Dakota Allen off the Browns practice Squad (link).