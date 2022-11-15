Red Raiders in the NFL: Week 10

On NFL Rosters: 20

On Active Rosters in Week Ten: 11

Jack Anderson – OL, New York Giants

Anderson logged nine snaps last Sunday, with five coming on offense, recording no stats in the Giants’ 24-16 home win over the floundering Houston Texans.

Season Stats: 8 GPs

Up Next: Sunday, 12 pm vs. Detroit

Jordyn Brooks – LB, Seattle Seahawks

Brooks had himself another Monster outing against the Buccaneers last Sunday playing in all but two defensive snaps. He recorded a season-high 14 tackles (11 solo), one tackle for a loss and one pass defended in the Seahawks’ 21-16 conference loss.

The 2021 leader in Solo tackles (109) hasn’t missed a beat this season as he is in Sole possession of first place in both Solo tackles (75) and total tackles (104) as Seattle heads into its bye week.

Season Stats: 10 GP/10 GS | 104 tackles (75 solo), 1 TFL, 1 FF, 1 FR, 3 PD, 2 QBH

Up Next: BYE WEEK

Le’Raven Clark – OL, Tennessee Titans

Clark was able to record game time for the fifth week in a row, playing in three snaps on the Titans’ special teams unit during their 17-10 win against the Denver Broncos.

Season Stats: GP 5

Up Next: Thursday, 7:15 pm at Green Bay

Keke Coutee – WR, Indianapolis Colts

Coutee was able to record his first reception of the 2022 season in last Sunday’s game. The punt returner saw one Offensive snap in the second quarter and turned it into a 20-yard reception from Matt Ryan but fumbled the ball away to the Raiders at the end of the play. He also turned in three punt returns for a total of 27 yards, posting a long of 14, in the Colts’ 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Season Stats: GP 5 | Offensive: 1 reception, 20 yards | Punt Returns: 13 returns, 114 yards

Up Next: Sunday, 12 pm vs Philadelphia

Sam Eguavoen – LB, Miami Dolphins

Eguavoen saw a total of 14 snaps, with one coming on defense. He was unable to record a stat in the Dolphins’ dominant 39-17 win against the Cleveland Browns.

Season Stats: 10 GP | 3 tackles (2 solo)

Up Next: BYE WEEK

Erik Ezukanma – WR, Miami Dolphins

Ezukanma was again listed on the pre-game inactive list on Sunday as he has been every game this season. Ezukanma and the Dolphins go into their bye week on a four-game winning streak that has them in first place in the only division in the NFL, the AFC East, where every team is over the .500 mark.

Season Stats: N/A

Up Next: BYE WEEK

Kerry Hyder – DL, San Francisco 49ers

Hyder recorded a season-high four tackles (two solo) in the 49ers’ 22-16 home win on Sunday night prime-time against the Los Angeles Chargers. Hyder saw the field for 30 snaps, with 26 coming defensively, where he was able to register his 10th game, over his seven-year NFL career, recording four or more total tackles in the regular season.

Season Stats: 9 GP | 1 sack, 9 tackles (6 solo), 1 TFL, 1 QH, 2 PD, 1 FR

Up Next: Monday, 7:15 pm at Arizona

Patrick Mahomes II – QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Mahomes II threw for 331 yards on 26-of-35 passing with four passing touchdowns and one interception. He also turned in 39 yards rushing on seven attempts in the Chiefs’ 27-17 home win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This was Mahomes II’s 10th regular-season game having over 330 yards passing and four touchdowns, leapfrogging him over Ben Roethlisberger (Pittsburgh) to give him the sixth-most all-time games with such.

Mahomes was able to retain his Sole possession of first place in both passing yards (2,936) and passing touchdowns (25) for another week in another lights-out performance that also saw him break the record for most passing touchdowns in a player’s first 75 games (176) passing NFL Legend and Hall of Famer Dan Marino (Miami) and four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay).

Season Stats: 9 GP/ 9 GS | 245-of-367 (66.76%), 2,936 yards, 25 TD, 7 INT, 78.6 QBR | 34 carries, 215 rushing yards

Season Honors: Week 1 AFC Offensive Player of the Week, Week 4 AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Up Next: Sunday, 7:20 pm at Los Angeles Chargers

Zech McPhearson – DB, Philadelphia Eagles

McPhearson was able to get in on the action on Monday night with 23 snaps, which all came on special teams, but was unable to record a stat in the Eagles’ 32-21 Divisional loss against the Washington Commanders.

This was the Eagles’ first loss of the season dropping their record now to 8-1, which officially allows the 1972 Miami Dolphins to celebrate as there are no more undefeated teams remaining in the NFL.

Season Stats: 9 GP | 11 tackles (9 solo), 1 PD

Season Honors: Week 1 NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Up Next: Sunday, 12 pm at Indianapolis

Terence Steele – OL, Dallas Cowboys

Steele again was on the field for 100 percent of the Cowboys’ Offensive snaps in addition to his four special teams snaps in the Cowboys’ 31-28 overtime loss against the Aaron Rodgers led Green Bay Packers.

Season Stats: 9 GP/ 9 GS

Up Next: Sunday, 3:25 pm at Minnesota

Broderick Washington Jr.—DL, Baltimore Ravens

Washington Jr. and the Ravens received last week off for their bye as they prepare to defend their first place standing in the AFC North against a struggling Carolina Panthers team this Sunday.

Season Stats: 1 GS/9 GP | 21 tackles (12 solo), 1 TFL, 3 PD, 1 QBH

Up Next: Sunday, 12 pm vs. Panthers

Injured Reserve

Dawson Deaton, OL, Cleveland Browns

Jakeem Grant, WR, Cleveland Browns

Antoine Wesley, WR, Arizona Cardinals

Cody Davis, DB, New England Patriots

Practice Squad

Dakota Allen, LB, Cleveland Browns

Cameron Batson, WR, Atlanta Falcons

Davis Webb, QB, New York Giants

Kaylon Geiger, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Damarcus Fields, DB, Washington Commanders

Past News & Notes

August 10: Jakeem Grant was placed on Cleveland’s injured reserve and ruled out for the season with a torn Achilles injury.

August 15: Dawson Deaton was placed on Cleveland’s injured reserve and ruled out for the season with an ACL injury.

October 4: DaMarcus Fields was waived by the New Orleans Saints (Fields worked out with the Patriots on Oct. 11, the Commanders on Oct. 17 and the Panthers on Oct. 18).

October 10: Tampa Bay elevated WR Kaylon Geiger from the practice squad for Oct. 9 games against Atlanta; reverted to practice Squad after week five elevation.

October 10: New York Giants elevated QB Davis Webb from the practice squad for Oct. 9 games against Green Bay; reverted to practice Squad after week five elevation.

October 10: Antoine Wesley was ruled out for the remainder of the season and will remain on the Arizona Cardinals’ IR for the entirety of the 2022 season.

October 18: Dakota Allen was waived by the Cleveland Browns.

October 19: New England Patriots special teams ace Cody Davis was ruled out for the season and placed on the IR after suffering a knee injury in a week 6 contest versus the Cleveland Browns.

October 20: Dakota Allen was re-signed by the Cleveland Browns.

October 26: DaMarcus Fields was signed to the Washington Commanders practice squad.

Nov. 1: After being elevated to the active roster for the Browns’ Oct. 31 contest versus the Cincinnati Bengals, Dakota Allen returned to the practice squad.