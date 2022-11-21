Red Raiders Goal Line Stands Define Win Over Iowa State

If you looked at solely the box score and ignored the scoreboard then you would be surprised that the Texas Tech Red Raiders managed to pull out the win over the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday.

The Red Raiders were nearly doubled up in total yardage, 422 yards to 246 yards, held the ball for just over 12 minutes less time than the Cyclones and were an inefficient 3-for-13 on third down. Still, though, they pulled out the 14-10 win to gain Bowl eligibility.

How, then, did they manage the win with a rather unproductive offensive outing? Well, that answer is simple. A Bend don’t break defensive performance that provided two goal line stands on fourth and goal.

Both goal line stands came in the third quarter when the Red Raiders were clinging to a 7-3 lead. Their first stand came following a nine-play, 55-yard drive that chewed up four minutes of clock, while the second after a 10-play, 40-yard drive that chewed up five minutes of clock.

Those two goal line stands were crucial as they sandwiched a pair of quick Texas Tech three and outs, maintaining the narrow four-point lead into the fourth quarter. Yes, the Red Raiders defense allowed a large amount of yards, but when those yards don’t turn into points it doesn’t matter.

If the Cyclones had converted either of their fourth and goal attempts then it would have been an entirely different game with a potentially different outcome. Instead, the Red Raiders defense came up huge twice and helped propel Texas Tech to Bowl eligibility.

