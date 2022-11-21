Red Raiders Goal Line Stands Define Win Over Iowa State

If you looked at solely the box score and ignored the scoreboard then you would be surprised that the Texas Tech Red Raiders managed to pull out the win over the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday.

The Red Raiders were nearly doubled up in total yardage, 422 yards to 246 yards, held the ball for just over 12 minutes less time than the Cyclones and were an inefficient 3-for-13 on third down. Still, though, they pulled out the 14-10 win to gain Bowl eligibility.

How, then, did they manage the win with a rather unproductive offensive outing? Well, that answer is simple. A Bend don’t break defensive performance that provided two goal line stands on fourth and goal.

