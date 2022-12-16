Red Raiders F Fardaws Aimaq Transfer Portal Rumors False | Texas Tech Basketball Recruiting Tracker

With college basketball’s 2022-2023 season underway, Rumors are beginning to fly in terms of visits and commitments for that class and beyond.

Under head Coach Mark Adams and his elite staff, the Tech recruiting momentum is hitting full force, and as a result, the Red Raiders are in the mix for some of the top names around the country, each of whom wants to take a hard look at the makings of what Adams and his staff are building in Lubbock.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button