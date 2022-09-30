Red Raider volleyball team faces No. 1 Texas on ESPN this Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The biggest game of the season so far is set to happen right here in Lubbock as the Texas Tech Red Raiders face the top-ranked Texas Longhorns on ESPN at the United Supermarkets Arena this Sunday at 2 pm

The Red Raiders (13-2, 2-0 Big 12) are coming off a huge sweep of the Kansas State Wildcats on Wednesday. Kenna Sauer and Reese Rhodes collected double-doubles in the match and Brooke Kanas posted a team-high six blocks, pushing her career total to 275. Three Red Raiders also tallied double-digit digs – Rhodes (16), KJ Adams (15) and Sauer (11).

Overall, Texas Tech totals 761 kills, 694 assists, 80 aces, 857 digs and 136.0 blocks. Sauer leads the team with 228 kills and 252.0 points, while Kanas leads in hitting percentage (.363) and blocks (56.0). Maddie O’Brien still posts a team-high 30 aces, Rhodes leads with 563 assists and Maddie Correa has a team-leading 222 digs.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT

Well. 1 Texas is coming into the match with a 10-0 overall record and a 2-0 record in conference play. They rank first in the Nation with a .317 hitting percentage, fourth in assists per set (13.49) and 10th in Kills per set with 14.17. In addition, the Longhorns have won the last 42 matches against the Red Raiders. The undefeated Longhorns have wins over No. 7 Ohio State, No. 12 Stanford, No. 4 Minnesota and Kansas.

As a team, they tallied 496 kills, 472 assists, 58 aces, 466 digs and 68.0 blocks. They are led offensively by Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year, Logan Eggleston, who totals 143 kills (4.61 k/s), 171.0 points and 18 aces. Sophomore outside hitter, Madisen Skinner, follows with 93 kills and 3.21 kills per set. Defensively, libero Zoe Fleck is the only Longhorn with 100-plus digs as she has 162. Senior middle blocker, Asjia O’Neal, comes into the match with a team-high 31.0 blocks, almost accounting for half of the team’s blocks.

TICKETS

Tickets to the match can be purchased here. Fans are also encouraged to wear white to the game. Gates are set to open at 12:30 pm and the clear bag policy is in effect. Fans can head to the ticket office of the NW entrance starting at 12 pm to purchase tickets.

FOLLOW ALONG

Follow TexasTechVB on Twitter for all the latest updates, including how to watch the game and where to follow the live stats. Sunday’s match will be aired on ESPN and live stats will be available here.

