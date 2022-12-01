Red Raider Basketball with Mark Adams Returns on Monday

Mark Adams

Red Raider Basketball withReturns for its second season at 6 pm on Monday at Rudy’s Country Store & BBQ. Adams will be joined throughout the season by Geoff Haxton who is in his seventh year hosting the Texas Tech men’s basketball coach’s show.

Adams and the Red Raiders are currently 5-2 on the season and will now host Nicholls State at 7 pm on Wednesday, December 7 at the United Supermarkets Arena. In his second season leading the program, Adams is now 22-0 at home after a 79-65 win over Georgetown on Monday night which extended a 25-game home winning streak.

Fans attending Monday’s radio show will have a chance to receive complimentary tickets to the Nicholls game along with free schedule posters and cards. The show will feature Adams and Haxton breaking down the season and upcoming games along with guest appearances from assistant coaches and players. Fans will have an opportunity to have their questions answered by submitting them in-person at Rudy’s along with online at @GeoffHaxton or @GunsUpRadio is Twitter.

Rudy’s, which is located at 4930 South Loop 289, will be the home for Red Raider Basketball with Mark Adams throughout the season with five shows scheduled. The next show is scheduled for Monday, December 12.

Red Raider Basketball with Mark Adams airs locally on Double T 97.3 FM and throughout the state via the Texas Tech Sports Network. Those unable to attend the show in person can also listen via the TuneIn app and @TexasTechMBB on Twitter and Facebook.