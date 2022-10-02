Red-Hot Women’s Golf Heads to Jupiter Women’s Invitational

Cullowhee, NC – Opening the season with consecutive team titles, the Western Carolina Women’s golf team hits the road to the Sunshine State for the Jupiter Women’s Intercollegiate, Hosted by Florida Atlantic (FAU) at the par-70, 5,890-yard Jonathan’s Landing Golf Club in Jupiter , Fla.

The three-round, 54-hole tournament will be contested over two days with 36 holes of continuous play on Monday, Oct. 3, with an 8:30 am shotgun start, and the final round slated for Tuesday, Oct. 4 with tee times. Live scoring of the tournament is available through GolfStat with a link online at CatamountSports.com.

In addition to the Catamounts and the host Owls, the nine-team field includes Florida Gulf Coast, Jacksonville, Lamar, Seminole State, Stetson, Troy, and UNC Asheville. The course at Jonathan’s Landing skirts the Intracoastal Waterway just minutes from the Atlantic Ocean. The teams will compete on the Match at Old Trail course, one of three courses on the property.

Coming off her medalist honors at last week’s Aggie Invitational, the fifth-year senior Madison Isaacson leads WCU’s scoring five into action on Monday in Florida. She is flanked by a sophomore Elizabeth Lohbauer as the No. 2 seed with freshman Brie Mapanao playing as the No. 3. Rounding out WCU’s scoring five are Florida-native redshirt freshman Kayleigh Baker and senior Victoria Ladd . The Catamount scoring five is paired with FAU and Florida Gulf Coast in Monday’s first two rounds.

WCU’s top four scorers rank among the Top 10 in the SoCon as Lohbauer is sixth (72.50) Entering this week with Isaacson and Mapanao tied for seventh (72.83) and Baker 10th overall at 73.33. As a team, the Catamounts currently rank second in the SoCon in team scoring average at 290.83 and are joined by Furman as the only two teams to post team championships this year – WCU with a league-best two.

Following the two-day event in Florida, the Catamounts are back in action Oct. 16-17 at the Buccaneer Classic in Goose Creek, SC, just outside of Charleston. WCU finished fourth in last year’s event, although this year’s event is being held at a different venue.

