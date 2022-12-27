RED-HOT SKYHAWK MEN’S BASKETBALL SQUAD OPENS LEAGUE SLATE AGAINST OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE NEWCOMER LITTLE ROCK ON THURSDAY

MARTIN, Tenn. – The grueling 18-game Ohio Valley Conference schedule starts for the University of Tennessee at Martin men’s basketball program when it collides against league newcomer Little Rock on Thursday, Dec. 29 at Simmons Bank Arena. Tipoff time is set for 7:30 pm

The Skyhawks (8-5) are soaring into conference play, boasting a four-game winning streak and the program’s most nonconference victories since the 2016-17 campaign. UT Martin enters this contest ranking atop the OVC in scoring offense (84.9 points per game, ninth nationally), scoring margin (+11.3), field goal percentage (.469), rebounding (40.5 per contest), assists (16.6 per outing) , steals (9.4 per game), assist-to-turnover ratio (1.4) and Offensive rebounding (12.2 per game).

This will be the first action for the Skyhawks in 10 days as UT Martin defeated Crowley’s Ridge by a 120-59 margin on Dec. 19. OVC scoring leader Parker Stewart’s 26 points (fueled by a career-best eight treys) led the way while Jalen Myers (18), KJ Simon (16), Jordan Sears (14) and Desmond Williams (11) also scored in double figures as the Skyhawks equaled their 2021-22 win total.

UT Martin will be squaring off against Little Rock for the first time in over a decade. The Skyhawks have emerged victorious in each of their last two OVC openers on the road (winning 65-62 at Austin Peay last season and 69-67 at Southeast Missouri in 2020).

Little Rock (4-9) is coming off a tough 77-75 setback at Arkansas State last Thursday. In that game, the Trojans led 39-31 at the halftime break, but the Red Wolves shot 55.6 percent (15-of-27) over the final 20 minutes. Jordan Jefferson (career-best 30 points on 10-for-12 shooting), DeAntoni Gordon (16 points) and Myron Gardner (OVC-best seventh double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds) paced Little Rock. Gardner is currently the only player to rank in the OVC’s top-10 in scoring (13.3 points per game, ninth), rebounding (9.5 boards per contest, second), assists (3.7 per outing, fifth) and steals (1.8 per game, fourth).

No video stream is available for this game as Chris Brinkley will broadcast live from courtside locally on WCMT Radio 1410 AM/100.5 FM. That link, plus a link to live stats, can be found above.