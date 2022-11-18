Red Hawk Brings Smart Technology to Self-Canceling Turn Signals for Golf Cars





Nationwide launch of RHOX-branded accessory

means no more run-down batteries and a Safer ride

BLAINE, MN – November 18, 2022 – (Motor Sports NewsWire) – Red Hawk, a leader in Aftermarket replacement parts that provides golf car parts and accessories to retail Dealers across the United States and globally, today unveiled a self-cancelling turn signal with turn sensor technology under its RHOX brand. With automotive-style design, it’s the golf car market’s only wholesale turn signal that cancels itself after turn completion or a prolonged period without a turn.

Engineered for universal fit, the new RHOX self-cancelling turn signal offers plug-and-play convenience with RHOX light kits and works with most other turn signal light kits without modification. The RHOX self-cancelling turn signal is available from retail golf car dealers and distributors that carry Red Hawk and RHOX parts and accessories.

Unlike automobiles, conventional golf car turn signals must be clicked off manually. If accidentally left on, a turn signal can easily drain a golf car’s battery. The RHOX device has a sensor that immediately cancels the signal after turn completion. In addition, it enables a Safer driving environment by canceling after an extended period on a straightaway, reducing pedestrians’ and other drivers’ confusion over a forgotten, flashing turn signal.

“This is just the latest in our commitment to provide innovative products and accessories to Dealers and golf car owners,” said Duffey Pitzer, senior director, new product development, Red Hawk. “Previously, Dealers might add a Horn or beeper to remind the driver the turn signal was on. No one liked the noise, but it was better than a dead battery. With the RHOX self-cancelling turn signal, that’s not an issue. And the boost to safety is clear, especially in golf, resort, seaside and active retirement communities with large numbers of golf cars.

“RHOX’s plug and play design gives Dealers a quick upfit option to bring new functionality to customers’ existing vehicles and to their preowned inventory. It’s also an easy DIY installation for consumers,” Pitzer said. “Simple and smart.”

About Red Hawk

A leader in Aftermarket replacement parts, Baltimore, MD-based Red Hawk provides golf car parts and accessories to retail Dealers across the United States and globally. Red Hawk joined Arrowhead Engineered Products in September 2021. Since this time, Red Hawk’s products and service model have been extended throughout Arrowhead’s global network along with accelerated new product development and more efficient distribution. Visit www.golfcart.com for more information.

About Arrowhead Engineered Products

Based in Blaine, MN, Arrowhead Engineered Products is a leading global engineer and omnichannel Distributor of non-discretionary, proprietary branded, Aftermarket replacement parts. The Company leverages data and digital capabilities to provide mission critical parts for outdoor power equipment, powersports, specialty vehicles, agriculture, and other diverse markets. With distribution and sourcing locations in North America, Europe and Asia, Arrowhead Engineered Products employees service over 100,000 customers globally. Visit www.arrowheadepinc.com for more information.

Arrowhead Engineered Products is majority-owned by Genstar Capital, a leading private equity firm that has been actively investing in high-quality companies for over 30 years. Genstar currently has approximately $35 billion of assets under management and targets investments focused on targeted segments of the industrial, financial services, healthcare, and software industries.

