Red Flag Football – JoeBucsFan.com

December 26th, 2022

Good teams play their best football in December and January. The Bucs are playing their worst, and it starts with Tom Brady.

Sorry, Tommy, you set a high bar. Consider what Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said before the game.

Speaking on the Buccaneers Radio Network before Sunday night’s kickoff, Licht had a tinge of frustration in his voice. “It’s right there for us and we just need to wake up from our long winter’s nap here.”

Joe Hears you, Jason!

Anyone think the Bucs woke up during their ugly 19-16 beating of the lowly Cardinals last night?

Joe is in near disbelief that December football ended without Brady finding consistency and he’s having turnover issues. Bucs special teams aren’t improving (coverage and returns), and the playcalling is so lacking. Without Brady’s hurry-up prowess, the Bucs would be playing hurry-up to get rid of Todd Bowles and to book suites in Vegas for Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend.

That “long winter’s nap,” as Licht called it, has got to end soon. The Playoffs (and a Week 18 rest) are all on the line Sunday against Carolina at 1 pm

Joe’s not sure Brady is good enough any longer to win a heavyweight fight against a real playoff team. Its’ a huge red flag for the Bucs’ postseason dreams.

The Bucs have only beaten one winning team all season, at Dallas 3 1/2 months ago. Brady can jab, and land some late punches, but he doesn’t look ready to go toe-to-toe with anyone for 15 rounds. And there’s no quality trainer in his corner.