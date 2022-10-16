Red Bulls star Lewis Morgan injures himself during goal celebration, Cincinnati pulls off MLS Playoffs upset

The New York Red Bulls suffered a stunning loss in the Major League Soccer Playoffs on Saturday, dropping their match against Cincinnati FC 2-1.

Lewis Morgan started the scoring off for the Red Bulls with a laser goal in the 48th minute from outside the box. However, the Winger may have celebrated a bit too hard for his goal.

After going to the corner to Pander to the ground, Morgan turned around and started walking back towards the field. He then dropped to his knees. Morgan didn’t play the rest of the match and was subbed out for Dylan Nealis.

Morgan led the Red Bulls with 15 goals during the regular season. New York finished 15-8-11 on the year, good for fourth in the MLS East.

Cincinnati would come out of the second half firing on all cylinders.

Luciano Acosta scored on a 74th-minute penalty while Brandon Vazquez put the game-winner past Carlos Conrad in the 86th minute to send Cincinnati to the next round.

Cincinnati will play the Philadelphia Union in the next round. The club is in the Playoffs for the first time in franchise history.

The team was 12-13-9, recording their most wins ever. Between joining the MLS in 2019 and the 2021 season, Cincinnati only had 14 total victories.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.