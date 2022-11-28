Red Brick Center for the Arts opens an ‘annual family show’ of Resident artists this week

The Red Brick Center For the Arts will show off new creations by the Resident artists who work there in an exhibition that opens this week.

The pieces are already up on the walls if you want to swing by to get a sneak peek at the paintings, photography, jewelry and ceramic works that artists have been making at the Red Brick this year.

Thursday marks the official kickoff, with an opening reception where the artists and community members can meet and mingle with each other.

Sarah Roy, the executive director of the Red Brick, said that connecting artists is a big focus for the arts center.

“Artists just enjoy talking,” she said. “You need that as part of your creative practice, that you’re able to talk with each other and … share those ideas and exchange those ideas among each other.”

Roy said this exhibition is a celebration of the people who make art at the Red Brick “day in and day out.”

“We spend a lot of time nurturing a really collaborative community at the Red Brick and forming these relationships with the artists, and of course, the relationships among the artists,” she said. “It feels like the annual family show.”

When you walk through the halls of the Red Brick, you’ll also see pieces by two other artists in the mix.

Local photographer Tamara Susa’s new show “Disturbance” considers the future of snow and explores a human connection to our environment in the face of climate change.

Artist Valeria Fiala from Bariloche, Argentina has created a new charcoal work for the Red Brick while she’s here on an exchange with Aspen Sister Cities.