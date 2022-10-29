Red Bluff’s downtown Art Walk to celebrate 20 years – Red Bluff Daily News

Get ready for the well-loved Tehama County Art lovers event, the 20th annual Red Bluff ArtWalk, to be held 4-8 pm Friday, Nov. 4 and 10 am to 2 pm Saturday Nov., 5, Sponsored by the Tehama County Arts Council.

“We have an incredibly large and thriving community of talented artists here and many will be featured in the 28 participating downtown businesses,” said ArtWalk Chairwoman Toni Gaylord. “The Tehama County Arts Council’s mission is to spread an appreciation of all the arts throughout Tehama County.”

A variety of art media will be on exhibit from the traditional to the unique vinyl record art, art caricatures, fine art Dolls and books, macrame, pottery, glass blowing, Woodburn paintings, digital art, fiber art and Performing arts.

On Friday evening, prepare to stroll downtown Red Bluff to meet the featured artists and experience their amazing art, taste some premier North State wine, meet the business owners and start your holiday shopping.

Admission and the ArtWalk map Brochures are free. Watch for the ArtWalk flags in front of participating businesses.

Art groups Featured at various Venues will include the Sun Country Quilters, Red Bluff Art Association, Tehama County Photo Club, Washington Street Productions, Tehama Creatives, Red Bluff High School Art Department, and Local Young Artists.

There will be live music at various venues and Tehama Creatives will host a special event at the Cone-Kimball Plaza of a visual media art presentation being projected on the wall beginning at 6:30 pm Friday evening.

This year as an added feature, several premier North State Wineries will be offering samples of some of their specialty wines at the Friday night event.

Tickets are now on sale for Friday evening wine tasters, $15 each in advance at www.tehamaarts.org or www.eventbrite.com and $20 day of at ticket tables. Pick up your pre-purchased wristband, or purchase tickets Friday evening 5-8 pm, at three different locations downtown, 700 east block Main Street, 600 west block Main Street and 400 south block Walnut Street.

Saturday is family day and leisurely enjoying art in the venues. Create your own sidewalk chalk art at 724 Main St.. For more information write to [email protected]