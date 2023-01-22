Red Bluff, Pleasant Valley to meet in basketball, soccer

It’s a Pleasant Valley kind of week for Red Bluff High School. The two schools will meet in soccer and basketball this week to open the second half of Eastern Athletic League action.

Prep girls’ basketball

In girls’ basketball, the Vikings and Spartans will play twice this week. The first time is Tuesday night in Red Bluff for a 7:30 pm game. Two days later, the Spartans will make the trek to Chico for a 7:30 pm tip-off.

The week’s local action starts Monday night in Paradise as the Bobcats host Pierce. In addition to the PV-Red Bluff game on Tuesday night, Corning is at Orland and Los Molinos hosts Maxwell.

Chico High returns to the court on Thursday night at Shasta.

On Wednesday night, Durham hosts Paradise, while Corning travels to Oroville on Thursday night. On Friday night, Paradise travels to Colusa and Los Molinos heads to Williams.

Prep boys’ basketball

Paradise is at Pierce on Monday night at 7 pm to open this week’s action. On Tuesday, Oroville is at Las Plumas, while Corning is at Orland and Chico heads to Yuba City.

On Friday, Chico High is home to Shasta to open the second half of Eastern Athletic league play, while league leader Pleasant Valley is at Red Bluff.

On Wednesday, Las Plumas is at Oroville, Paradise is at Durham and Maxwell heads to Los Molinos.

Paradise is at Colusa on Friday night, Corning is at Oroville and Los Molinos travels to Williams,

Prep boys’ soccer

Pleasant Valley, looking to rebound from its loss to Chico High School, will play at Red Bluff on Wednesday, with kickoff at 7 pm

The Panther boys are set to host Shasta on Wednesday at a time to be determined.

On Friday, Foothill comes to Pleasant Valley at 7 pm while the league-leading Panthers head to Enterprise. The Red Bluff Spartans are home to Shasta.

Los Molinos will play three times in three days: The Bulldogs are at Colusa on Tuesday, come home Wednesday against Gridley and then host Live Oak on Thursday. On Tuesday, Corning is at Orlando at 3:15 pm

Prep girls’ soccer

On Wednesday night, coming off their 3-0 win over Chico on Friday night, the Pleasant Valley Vikings will host the Red Bluff Spartans at 7 pm

The Panthers will be heading to Redding to take on the Shasta Wolves.

On Friday night, the Vikings will head to Redding themselves to take on Foothill, while Enterprise comes to Chico to play the Panthers. Shasta will be at Red Bluff.

On Tuesday, Orland travels to Corning and Los Molinos plays at Colusa. Like the boys, the Bulldogs turn around to play the next day at home against Gridley before hosting Live Oak on Thursday.

Prep wrestling

The big day locally is Wednesday. Pleasant Valley and Chico High will square off in boys’ and girls’ wrestling, while Red Bluff hosts Foothill in a dual meet.