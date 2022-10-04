Red Bay claims county varsity volleyball title – Franklin County Times

The Red Bay Tigers ended a long day of volleyball action by winning the varsity division of the Franklin County volleyball tournament.

Red Bay opened the double-elimination tournament with a 2-0 win over Tharptown, 25-11 and 25-9. Phil Campbell beat Belgreen 2-1 with scores of 3-25, 25-20 and 15-13 in their opening game.

Belgreen went on to eliminate Tharptown 2-0 with scores of 25-18 and 25-10. Red Bay sent Phil Campbell to the elimination bracket winning 2-0, 25-18 and 25-11.

The Belgreen girls got their revenge on the Bobcats in the elimination round, winning 2-0 with scores of 25-19 and 25-16.

Red Bay and Belgreen faced each other in the Finals, with the Tigers winning 2-0 – 25-20 and 25-17.

Madeline Ledbetter led Red Bay with 32 kills, nine blocks and six aces. Talli Hamilton had 56 assists and eight aces. Kaylie Lindley had nine kills and eight blocks.

JUNIOR VARSITY DIVISION

The Belgreen Bulldogs won the junior varsity division, beating the Phil Campbell Bobcats 2-1 with scores of 25-13; 14-25; and 15-12.

Belgreen eliminated Red Bay in the opening game of the single elimination tournament 2-1, scoring 19-25, 25-5 and 15-7. Phil Campbell eliminated Tharptown 2-0 with 25-9 and 25-16 scores.

JUNIOR HIGH DIVISION

Belgreen won the junior high division by beating Phil Campbell 2-0 with scores of 27-25 and 25-13.

Belgreen eliminated Tharptown in the opening game of the single elimination tournament 2-0, scoring 25-12 and 25-20. Phil Campbell eliminated Red Bay 2-0 with scores of 25-12 and 25-10.