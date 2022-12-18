Recruits React to Successful LSU Visits, Raving on Social Media

LSU continues putting the final touches on their 2023 recruiting class, and with Early Signing Day inching closer, the last two weeks have been nonstop for Brian Kelly’s staff.

Whether it be traveling across the country for in-home visits or hosting prospects to Baton Rouge, it’s officially crunch time and this program has certainly been logging the hours.

Here’s a few reactions from recruits after their visits:

Dylan Carpenter – Defensive Line – 2023 Commit

LSU continues to elevate their 2023 recruiting class to new heights after gaining a commitment from 3-star defensive lineman Dylan Carpenter. The Louisiana native announced his pledge to the Tigers in early November.

The dynamic prospect, who was previously committed to the University of Louisiana for quite some time, wasted no time committing to LSU after being in Baton Rouge for the electric atmosphere against Alabama.

Here’s what Carpenter posted on social media following a successful visit last weekend:

Trey Holly – Running Back – 2023 Commit

Holly, one of the first players to commit to the Tigers in the 2023 cycle, has been as consistent as one can ask for in his high school career. In his senior campaign, the dynamic running back broke the Louisiana high school all-time rushing record.

Since committing to LSU, he’s been in Baton Rouge a few times, being a major voice on the recruiting trail, but has also been vocal on social media. The 4-star running back expressed his emotions on the trajectory of LSU and his commitment to the program earlier this season and continues to help this program.

Here’s what Holly has been posting on his social media following a successful visit this weekend:

Jackson McGohan – Tight End – 2023 Commit

Less than a week after receiving an offer from LSU, Miamisburg (Ohio) tight end Jackson McGohan‍ decommitted from Cincinnati and opened up his recruiting process.

Fast forward to a visit to Baton Rouge over the weekend and McGohan made the decision to commit to LSU in the blink of an eye.

LSU’s tight end room adds a much needed body. Handing the keys to true freshman Mason Taylor this season, the lack of depth has certainly been something to monitor. Factor in Kole Taylor Entering the transfer Portal and it leaves this program with one Scholarship tight end on the current roster.

Kaleb Jackson – Running Back – 2023 Commit

Baton Rouge native and 4-star running back Kaleb Jackson gave LSU Coach Brian Kelly a massive commitment at a position of need in July.

Fast forward to December and the Tigers continue to push for the elite back as Early Signing Day approaches. Coach Kelly and running backs Coach Frank Wilson went with an in-home visit with Jackson.