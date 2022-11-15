Recruiting underway for Woodland Community College soccer program – Daily Democrat

Potential soccer players are being asked to register for the Spring of 2023 at Woodland Community College as soon as possible.

This is the first year for the “WCC Eagles” men’s and women’s soccer program at the college.

Prospective students can also find out more information by attending the Thursday, Nov. 17, Fall Open House in the Student Services Building 700 at the 2300 E. Gibson Road campus. The open house is scheduled from 4 to 7 pm and will offer information about Spring 2023 registration, academic program, high school dual enrollment, student support service and financial aid.

Soccer coaches announced that tryouts for prospective players are currently scheduled at 1 pm, Monday, Jan. 23, at the Woodland Community & Senior Center, 2001 East St. However, those wishing to try out must be registered at Woodland Community College to participate.

People interested in trying out for the soccer teams can contact Women’s Soccer Coach Christine Baggio at [email protected] to reserve a spot. They can also telephone (631) 355-6007.

In addition to Baggio, Andres Olmedo is serving as head coach for the men’s team. Practice for 2022 began in mid-September, although official games are not expected until 2023.

Both coaches are also excited about their affiliation with Adidas, which will bring both recognition and revenue to the program.

“This is something to get excited about because it means we’ll be opening a team store and a fanware page,” Baggio explained earlier.

People will be able to purchase team apparel and other material, with 10% of the proceeds going back to the college’s Athletic Department, which will help fund the teams.

The soccer program is the first of its kind in the local college’s 30-year history, College President Art Pimentel has stated.

“The college is planning a basket of athletics programs in the future but is starting with a soccer program in the fall 2022 semester to meet the interests and needs of the community and its students,” stated Pimentel.

The college was recently welcomed in the Bay Valley Conference through the California Community College Athletics Association for a competitive men’s and women’s soccer team.

Pimentel stated that Phase 1 of the soccer program includes building a professional soccer field, fencing, bleachers, and a small parking lot on the south side of the campus.

Funding for Phase I comes from the $190 million Measure J Facilities Bond approved by the Yuba Community College District Voters in 2006. That was the same funding measure that provided money for the Arts & Culinary facility, which is still under construction and expected to be completed in 2023.

Phase I of the sport’s complex is projected to be completed in the fall of 2023.

In the meantime, the college has partnered with the city of Woodland to use the soccer fields located at the Woodland Community Center Sports Park off East Street.

“We continue to expand to meet the needs of our region and community,” Pimentel said when the teams first formed. “We know the important role that sports play in our community and education. It’s exciting to be able to offer a competitive soccer program at our college to serve as an option for our youth who love this sport. I look forward to watching the ‘WCC Eagles’ complete in our region.”