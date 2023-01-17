Recruiting Rundown: Alabama Football Prepares to Host the Top-Ranked Junior in Arkansas

The University of Alabama will host four-star quarterback Walker White on Tuesday, per reports.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Gunslinger out of Little Rock Christian Academy, Arkansas, is ranked as the top overall junior in the state and the 13th-best QB in the country.

White comes into Tuscaloosa with Ole Miss currently sitting at the top of his list.

White’s Highlights show many signs as to why he represents the state, but his deep ball really sticks out. Viewers will often see a lot of high school QB’s heavily step-in to launch the ball 40+ yards down the field. White does it standing still with the flick of the wrist.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button