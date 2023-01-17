Recruiting Rundown: Alabama Football Prepares to Host the Top-Ranked Junior in Arkansas

The University of Alabama will host four-star quarterback Walker White on Tuesday, per reports.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Gunslinger out of Little Rock Christian Academy, Arkansas, is ranked as the top overall junior in the state and the 13th-best QB in the country.

White comes into Tuscaloosa with Ole Miss currently sitting at the top of his list.

White’s Highlights show many signs as to why he represents the state, but his deep ball really sticks out. Viewers will often see a lot of high school QB’s heavily step-in to launch the ball 40+ yards down the field. White does it standing still with the flick of the wrist.

White’s pocket presence is also remarkable. It’s an undervalued part of the position, but White’s calmness in the pocket is a rare sight to see. He’s able to read the defense, find open receivers and release the ball Quicker than most CFB QB’s last season.

Quarterbacks make risky throws every game. While most Scouts see this as a negative, White’s tight window and 50/50 throws will make you put your hands behind your head in shock, wondering how he made those connections. The same reactions will occur when you see him throw on the run when facing heavy pressure.

Most 215-plus pound quarterbacks are expected to be pure pocket passers. White, however, is a bit of a dual-threat and has excellent judgment confidence and speed in knowing when to run and lower his shoulder.

