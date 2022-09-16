Recruiting Roundup: UC Offers Four-Star RB, Pair of 2025 Basketball Recruits

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati football is targeting another running back, while the basketball team sent out a pair of offers in the 2025 class.

We start with 2024 four-star running back Davion Gause out of Chaminade-Madonna Prep (Florida).

According to 247Sports Composite, Gause is the 226th-ranked player nationally and the 12th-ranked running back. He holds 23 other offers from schools like Arkansas, Miami (FL), and Ohio State.

Gause has a solid foundation in all three facets of RB play. He’s a strong north-south runner between the tackles who can find soft spots in zone coverage as a receiver. Add in the fact he’s the first UC running back Recruit I’ve seen feature pass blocking in his highlights, and there’s a strong foundation with Gause. At 5-foot-11, 203 pounds, he has the ideal frame to be a power runner at a big-time school. Check out his Highlights here.

Shifting to the hardwood, UC offered 2025 small forward Tylis Jordan out of Shiloh (Georgia).

Jordan is not ranked on a major recruiting service, but Relentless Hoops recently pegged him as the fourth-best 2025 prospect in Georgia. He now holds four other offers from Kennesaw State, LSU, Wichita State, and UAB.

It’s hard to tell much about his all-around game from Highlights, but his shooting stroke doesn’t need much work. Jordan has a smooth shot that is Lethal outside from the left wing. His long frame at 6-foot-7 should afford him plenty of steal opportunities on defense. He could be a fast riser over the next few years, and it pays to be early.

We close out this Recruiting Roundup with an offer for 2025 point guard Jalen Reece out of Oak Ridge (Florida).

He is not ranked on a major recruiting service but now holds three other offers from SMU, New Mexico State, and UCF.

Highlights are hard to find, but from what I could see, Reece has a nice package of quick trigger passes, and he sports a good speed foundation to succeed as a 5-foot-11 guard. He could always keep growing as UC gets in on the ground floor with another recruit.

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You May Also Like:

Game Preview: UC Ready to Take Series-Lead Against Miami

Watch: UC Basketball Holds Photo Shoot Ahead of 2022-23 Season

Four-Star Center Arrenten Page Places UC in Top-Four Schools

Watch: UC Alumni Pay Tribute to Bob Huggins Following HOF Induction

Luke Fickell: UC Players ‘Definitely Know’ All-Time Series Lead on the Line Against Miami

Ben Bryant: ‘I Want to Continue My Development as a Leader’

Arquon Bush: ‘Natural’ Feeling Playing Outside Cornerback

Ivan Pace Jr. Turning Heads and Taking Names Early at UC

Watch: Bob Huggins Basketball Hall of Fame Speech

PFF Slots Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner Ninth in Week One Rookie Rankings

Final Huddle: UC Hammers Kennesaw State 63-10 in Home Opener

Recruiting Roundup: Three-Star Cornerback and a Linebacker Visiting for Home Opener

Recruiting Roundup: Five-Star Center Visiting This Month; UC Keeping Up With Multiple Targets

Big 12 Commissioner on Expansion: ‘Going out West is Where I Would Like to go’

UC, John Brannen Settle Lawsuit

Report: UC/NC State Football Series Cancelled

Luke Fickell Discusses Ryan Montgomery Injury, Loose Helmets, Areas to Improve

Recruiting Roundup: UC Offers Four-Star 2024 Edge; 2025 D-Lineman Sets Up Visit

UC Football Falls Six Spots in Latest Recruiting Rankings

ESPN Projects UC to Make 12-Team Playoff in 2024

Bearcats Q&A: UC Guard Chase Kirkwood

Top Bearcats 2023 Target Isaiah Collier Named Top Prospect by 247Sports

Watch: UC AD John Cunningham Gives Tour of New Football Locker Rooms, Discusses Project In-Depth

How Much Slack Does Ben Bryant Have?

—–

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on Facebook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk