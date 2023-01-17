Recruiting Roundup: UC Football Offers Top-60 Edge Rusher, Multiple Wide Receivers

CINCINNATI — The recruiting trail is piping hot with offers and contact from UC football.

We start with 2024 four-star wide receiver Jordan Shipp out of Providence Day School (North Carolina).

According to 247Sports, Shipp is the 362nd-ranked player nationally and the 50th-ranked wide receiver.

He holds 18 offers from schools like Duke and Boston College.

The 6-foot-2, 183-pound receiver has a nice catch radius as an outside weapon. Shipp runs clean routes and leans on in-breakers and deep crossers to do a lot of his damage.

His yards-after-catch ability shows out on film. Shipp’s big frame is an advantage in the open field, as he broke multiple tackles with ease. The junior has all the makings to be a strong X receiver on the outside of UC’s offense

After Shipp, is an offer to 2024 four-star running back Jordan Lyle out of St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida).

According to 247Sports, Lyle is the 300th-ranked Recruit nationally and the 26th-ranked running back.

He holds 22 offers from schools like Colorado and Arkansas.

Lyle is a great all-around runner with power, finesse, and a great first cut that stymies defensive balance. With a prototypical frame (6-foot, 180 pounds), the junior showcased play after play of home-run ability. He runs downhill with an emphasis on a hard first cut to open up the whole field.

He has a train engine for legs, Motoring him through traffic and keeping him balanced in muddy holes. Lyle didn’t do much receiving from what I saw but can take a swing pass out of the backfield.

Cincinnati also offered three-star 2024 athlete Chris Davis out of Picayune Memorial (Mississippi).

According to 247Sports, Davis is the 426th-ranked player nationally and the 56th-ranked athlete.

He holds 11 offers from schools like Florida State and Auburn.

Davis is a very similar runner to Lyle with just a little bit more noticeable speed on tape. He already runs in a wide-zone rushing scheme and showed some tantalizing potential. Davis is a semi-truck when he hits top speed, recognizing rushing Lanes quickly before having to put a move on defenders.

The junior showed some strong receiving chops as well. They caught screens, a wheel route TD, and more on film. Add in his nice coverage skills as a cornerback, and you get a very intriguing 2024 talent.

A pair of offers went to the Smith Brothers as well, starting with four-star defensive lineman Jerod Smith out of the Loomis Chaffee School (Connecticut).

According to 247Sports, Smith is the 219th-ranked player nationally and the 23rd-ranked defensive lineman. ESPN has rated him 62nd nationally and fourth among defensive linemen.

He holds 27 offers from schools like Texas, Kentucky, and Notre Dame.

Smith is a monstrous 6-foot-4, 250-pound talent. Opposing linemen stood no chance against him in 2022. Smith required multiple double teams, chips, and more. It usually didn’t matter with his brute strength and tenacity.

He typically wins with power and needs to add a bigger package of Rush moves at the next level. The swim move and long arm rush are his favorite weapons.

The other offer went to his brother Jacob a fellow four-star edge rusher at Loomis Chaffee (Connecticut.

According to 247Sports, Smith is the 97th-ranked player nationally and the ninth-ranked edge rusher. ESPN has him ranked 36th nationally and ninth among edge rushers.

Smith holds 27 offers from schools like Alabama and Notre Dame. Kentucky and Notre Dame are the two frontrunners to sign Smith.

Jacob is one of the most versatile edge-rushing prospects I’ve watched. They can do just about everything. Pass Rush with a diverse move package? Check. Play off-ball in run defense? Check. Play outside covering a tight end? Check.

Smith can do it all at a scary 6-foot-5, 225 pounds. Maybe the most impressive part of his game is his knack for having hands on the ball. He forced multiple fumbles on film and always has his hands up to deflect passes at the line.

His versatility reminds me of Dallas Cowboys’ star Micah Parsons.

Another four-star offer went out to 2024 Grimsley (North Carolina) wide receiver Alex Taylor.

According to 247Sports, Taylor is the 291st-ranked player overall and the 41st-ranked wide receiver.

Taylor holds 13 offers from schools like Clemson and Duke.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound receiver showed some nice variance in his receiving ability. Taylor can high-point a ball well and turn 50-50 deep shots his way as an outside threat. They showed a nice route tree with go balls, intermediate routes, and short slants/crossers.

Taylor lined up outside, and in the slot throughout his junior season. He would be a nice malleable addition to the offense.

We round out this loaded group of offers with three-star 2024 wide receiver Brandon Rehmann out of St. Joseph’s Prep School (Pennsylvania).

According to 247Sports, Rehman is the 484th-ranked player nationally and the 62nd-ranked wide receiver.

Rehmann holds 14 offers from schools like Michigan State and Kentucky.

Scott Satterfield offered him back in September.

Get it and go.

That’s the Mindset from Rehmann on film. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound pass-catcher is an endzone fiend. They took multiple screen passes to the house for scores, showing fantastic balance and tackle-breaking along the way.

Rehmann is another versatile target for UC, lining up in the slot and outside. His release, balance, and top-end speed stand out the most as he often hits a top gear that no defender could match. St. Joseph’s played a loaded schedule, and Rehmann proved he belonged throughout.

