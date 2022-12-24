Recruiting rankings following early signing period

Now that the Madness of the early signing period has simmered down a bit, it is time to take a peek at how the rankings look for the football programs in the SEC.

To the surprise of no one, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide have a solid grasp on the SEC’s and the nation’s top class followed by Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs.

A total of 10 SEC teams Landed inside the top 25 according to On3’s Consensus Football Team Rankings including four inside the top 10 nationally.

Here is how the SEC recruiting rankings line up following the early signing period according to On3.