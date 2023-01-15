Recruiting news heating up for OSU

The Ohio State football team and head coach Ryan Day are hitting the recruiting trail hard. The Buckeyes have sent out a slew of offers lately.

The Ohio State football team coaches are off to a busy start this offseason as the Buckeyes have offered a bunch of recruits as of late. The latest one, and maybe the most important, came from defensive line Coach Larry Johnson who offered five-star prized Recruit Elijah Rushing.

Rushing is the No. 1 edge rusher in the 2024 class and is a top 10 overall recruit. Rushing, from Tuscon, Arizona had some high praise on Larry Johnson and the Ohio State football program, via Eleven Warriors:

“He’s the No. 1 defensive line coach in the country,” Rushing said of Johnson. “He’s put multiple defensive players at my position in the league. Any defensive player that gets an offer from Coach Johnson, it’s an Honor to have.”

Rushing appears to be very interested in Ohio State. Hopefully, the Buckeyes can get him on campus this spring and lock him down.

In other recruiting news, the Scarlet and Gray have extended an offer to a pair of twin brothers. I can’t ever recall this happening before for Ohio State. Offensive linemen Deontae and Devontae Armstrong are a pair of three-star recruits from Cleveland St. Edward High School, a Powerhouse program in Northeastern Ohio.

Both of these brothers stand at over 6 feet, six inches tall, and weigh over 270 pounds. They have the size that coaches are looking for entering college from high school. The Buckeyes have a massive need at recruiting quality Offensive linemen and the Armstrong Twins can help alleviate that issue. I would expect them to both be four-star recruits by the time all is said and done.

Finally, running backs Coach Tony Alford handed out an offer to an in-state four-star running back from Cincinnati. Sam Williams-Dixon earned a Buckeye offer following a stellar season at West Holmes High School where he ran for over 1,300 yards and had an Astonishing 41 touchdowns.

Williams Dixon also holds offers from Kentucky, Penn State, Pittsburgh, and Tennessee. After not getting a running back in the 2023 recruiting class, the need to get two good backs in 2024 is extremely high. Just as Alford did in 2021 in grabbing TreyVeon Henderson and Evan Pryor, Alford needs similar success in 2024. Winning the battle for a good in-state back like Williams Dixon would be a step in that direction.