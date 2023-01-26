Recruiting Commitment Impact: Ted Hammond To Michigan Football

Commitment No. 5 in Michigan’s 2024 class is Cincinnati St. Xavier defensive lineman Ted Hammond. The stout lineman pulled the trigger for the Wolverines after visiting this past weekend for a recruiting event. Take a look at how he fits in at UM as a player, member of the 2024 class and future piece of Michigan’s roster.

