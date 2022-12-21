Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Recruiting Battles add extra intrigue to Georgia football-Ohio State Matchup Ohio State is one of the few recruiting programs that in recent years has gone head-to-head against Georgia and won. Whether it be running back TreVeyon Henderson, Offensive lineman Donovan Jackson or wide receiver Kojo Antwi, the Buckeyes are one of the only schools outside of Alabama that has proven capable of beating Kirby Smart and Georgia on the trail.

His two Finalists are Georgia and Ohio State. Wilson is the No. 17 overall player in the country per the On3 Consensus. He’s a player very much befitting of not just a 5-star ranking but suiting up for a College Football Playoff contender. Georgia and Ohio State both have top-5 classes Entering the day, with both playing to their respective strengths. Of the nine top-100 commits in Georgia’s class, seven are on the defensive side of the ball. Three of Ohio State’s top four commitments are wide receivers and when you add in tight end Jelani Thurman, a teammate of Georgia commit Bo Hughley, four of the top seven commitments are pass catchers. Where Ohio State landed Wilson, he’d help continue the pipeline of strong edge defenders. While the Buckeyes are now more known for their potent offense, it is still the school that produced Nick Bosa, Joey Bosa and Chase Young in the past decade.

“Ohio State is one of the premier teams in the country,” Georgia Coach Kirby Smart said. “Coach Day has done a fabulous job with his team, in terms of recruiting across the country, putting out NFL talent, and playing in the CFP over recent history. So the challenge lies in front of us, and our guys are excited to do it.” Related: Early Signing Period: Georgia football 2023 recruiting class commitments, signees, targets, live updates For Georgia, Wilson’s arrival would help add talent to an outside linebacker position that is set to see Nolan Smith and Robert Beal depart for the NFL. Georgia is going to be very green at outside linebacker next year. Adding Wilson to a prospect Haul that already includes 4-star prospects Sam M’Pemba and Gabe Harris would certainly give new outside linebackers Coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe what he was looking for in this cycle. The Buckeyes and Bulldogs will match up on the field later in December when they play in the College Football Playoff. One game or one recruiting battle won’t drastically alter the fortunes of either program, especially when they’re two of five programs that have won a national championship in the College Football Playoff era. But the battle for Wilson and the battle on the field could greatly change the perceptions of these two programs. Ohio State enters this game coming off its second-straight loss to Michigan. A loss to Georgia would add even more critics to Ryan Day’s program. Losing on the field and in recruiting is not something you want to be doing with fan bases as big as Georgia and Ohio State. As for the Bulldogs, they’re aware that Ohio State finds themselves in the same position Georgia did last season. The Bulldogs were embarrassed in their final pre-playoff game, losing to Alabama in the SEC Championship game in 2021.