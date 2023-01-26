Recruit Kolaj Cobbins lists Michigan football, Texas among top schools

Michigan football has been working hard in recent years to Wade more into the state of Louisiana. It was successful in 2022 when it was able to reel in wide receiver/cornerback Amorion Walker, Stealing him away from Notre Dame.

The Wolverines are hoping to get another from Louisiana in 2024. And they’re at least making some headway.

One of the maize and blue’s targets this recruiting cycle is 2024 Destrehan (La.) four-star Kolaj Cobbins, a linebacker listed at 6-foot-3, 200-pounds. Rated the No. 205 player in the country according to 247Sports’ proprietary rankings, Cobbins is the 20th-best linebacker in 2024 and the No. 3 players in the state of Louisiana.

He released his top six on Wednesday and included Michigan along with Colorado, Texas, Oregon, LSU, and Ole Miss.

Cobbins is one of four offers Michigan currently has to prospects in the state of Louisiana. The Wolverines currently have five commitments in 2024 — LB Mason Curtis, OT Luke Hamilton, TE Hogan Hansen, DL Ted Hammond, and DL Manuel Beigel.

Cobbins currently has no predictions via the 247Sports Crystal Ball.