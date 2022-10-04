Record Purses highlight revamped Korn Ferry Tour schedule in 2023

A record $28 million in total Prize money Highlights next year’s Korn Ferry Tour season, which the PGA Tour announced Tuesday will feature 26 events, each with at least a $1 million purse (up from the $750,000 minimum this past season).

The bump in prize money goes along with sweeping changes to the Tour’s top developmental circuit. Among the notable details, which the Tour Revealed earlier this year: an overhaul of Q-School, which for the first time since 2012 will offer PGA Tour cards, and a revamp of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, which is back to four events in 2023 but will no longer serve as a standalone race.

Instead, the Finals will offer increased purses ($1.5 million) and points as players battle for 30 PGA Tour cards, which will be handed out based on the season-long points race. The fields will also Shrink as the Finals go on:

156 players – Albertsons Boise Open, Aug. 24-27

144 players – Simmons Bank Open, Sept. 14-17

120 players – Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Sept. 21-24

70 players (no cut) – KFT Championship, Oct. 5-8

The season will begin, per usual, in January, but unlike previous years, it will stretch into October. The extended calendar, according to KFT president Alex Baldwin, will give the tour “natural breaks” in its schedule – although it’s worth noting that there is still no off week around the US Open (June 15-18), which many KFT members try and qualify for – and shorten the offseason prior to the start of the 2024 PGA Tour season, the first non-wraparound season since 2013.

The upcoming campaign will also include three new tournaments, including one in Chile.

Golf Channel will broadcast all four Finals events, plus the BMW Charity Pro-Am (June 8-11) and Utah Championship (Aug. 3-6).

“I am thrilled with the momentum we’re carrying into this next chapter of our Tour’s history,” Baldwin said in a release.

Here is a look at the complete schedule: