Record Day for Women’s Golf in Opening Round of Franklin Pierce Invite

Four Skyhawks shoot under 80 for first time in program history to card program-best team score of 302 in first round

HUDSON, NH (September 25, 2022) – Four Stonehill College Women’s Golfers carded rounds in the 70s as the Skyhawks posted a program-record team score of 302 to sit in second place out of eight teams after the first round of the Franklin Pierce Women’s Fall Invitational, Hosted by Franklin Pierce University at the 5,632-yard par-70 layout at Green Meadow Golf Club, this afternoon.

Highlights

Stonehill’s team score of 302 bettered the previous low score of 310 by the Skyhawks in the second round of the 2019 Penmen Fall Invitational at Lake Sunapee Country Club in New London, New Hampshire, in which a previous record three Skyhawks carded rounds in the 70s.

Stonehill sits in second place out of the eight teams competing at the tournament today and tomorrow with its record team score – just eight shots behind host Franklin Pierce (294) in first. The Skyhawks lead third place Adelphi University (320) by 18 strokes, while The College of Saint Rose (324) sits fourth and Le Moyne College (329) fifth.





Freshman Jaelyn DeBoise leads Stonehill after shooting a season-low and program-record low matching 74 today to sit tied for fifth on the individual leaderboard at four over par. She carded three birdies for the second-straight round, shooting under par on the par four fourth, 15th and 16th holes.

Erika Fuentes from Saint Rose and Phisonlaya Ruayruen of Franklin Pierce shares the lead after the first round after posting one-over-par rounds of 71 today.

Senior Julia Dapron joined the Stonehill lineup this weekend and opened her season by carding a career-low 75 today and is tied for seventh in the field of 57 Golfers after posting a pair of birdies on the back nine on the par four tenth and 15th holes to shoot one under par on the back nine.

Senior Emily Kase also posted a career-best, finishing with a round of 76 that included a birdie on the par four 15th as well as to sit tied for ninth after the first day.

Sophomore Mollie Thomas rounded out the Skyhawks in the 70s with her career-best 77, good for T-12th as she birdied the 15th along with the par-five 18th to shoot one over par on the back.

More Results

Freshman Caitlin Anderson rounded out Stonehill's five with a season-best 82 and is tied for 20th overall in the field with her round including a birdie on the par five seventh hole. Classmate Cheyenne Couture matched Anderson with a season-best 82 of her own posting birdies on the 16th and 18th holes.

rounded out Stonehill’s five with a season-best 82 and is tied for 20 overall in the field with her round including a birdie on the par five seventh hole. Classmate matched Anderson with a season-best 82 of her own posting birdies on the 16th and 18 holes. Juniors Hannah Pignato and Emma Casey rounded out the Skyhawks competing with identical scores of 88 and are both tied for 35th overall. It marks a career-low round for Pignato.

Up Next

The second and final round of the Franklin Pierce Fall Invitational gets underway Tomorrow morning with rounds starting at Green Meadow Golf Club at 8 am

