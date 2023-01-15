Record Crowd Watches Lefebvre Score First Career Goal on Pride Night as Petes Beat IceDogs 8-1

January 14, 2023 – Ontario Hockey League (OHL) – Peterborough Petes News Release



Peterborough Petes’ Shawn Spearing and Niagara IceDogs’ Gerard Keane on Pride Night

(Peterborough, ON) – On Saturday the Petes Hosted the Niagara IceDogs for Pride Night presented by Scotiabank in support of Sport A Rainbow. The third largest Petes regular season crowd in recorded team history, 3,862 fans, witnessed a big win as the Petes sported specially designed Pride jerseys in support of the 2SLGBTQI+ community. The jerseys were auctioned off during the game with all proceeds in support of Sport a Rainbow. The Petes would beat the IceDogs by a score of 8-1.





Chase Lefebvre scored his first career goal and added an assist. Tucker Robertson, Brennan Othmann, Jax Dubois, Connor Lockhart, and Jonathan Melee all had a goal and an assist, while Avery Hayes added two assists. Owen Beck scored his first as a Pete, and Sam Mayer also scored. Cam Gauvreau, Shawn Spearing, JR Avon, and Chase Stillman all had an assist. Liam Sztuska was almost unbeatable in the Petes net, stopping 34/35 for his sixth win.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Tucker Robertson scores his 23rd of the season Assisted by JR Avon and Connor Lockhart

Jax Dubois scores his fifth of the season Assisted by Jonathan Melee and Chase Stillman

Second Period:

(NIAG) Zakary Lavoie scores his 15th of the season Assisted by Alex Assasdourian and Daniel Michaud

Brennan Othmann scores his 14th of the season Assisted by Shawn Spearing and Avery Hayes

Owen Beck scores his first as a Pete and 16th of the season Assisted by Avery Hayes and Brennan Othmann

Third Period:

Jonathan Melee scores his sixth of the season shorthanded Assisted by Jax Dubois

Chase Lefebvre scores his first career OHL goal, Cam Gauvreau assists for his first point as a Pete

Connor Lockhart Scores his 16th of the season Assisted by Tucker Robertson

Sam Mayer scores his sixth of the season Assisted by Donovan McCoy and Chase Lefebvre

The Petes are back in action on Monday when they host the Kingston Frontenacs in the December 17 rescheduled game. You can purchase them, or by contacting the PMC Grant Thornton Box Office in person or at (705) 743-3561.

