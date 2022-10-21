Record-breaking beating for Lyon! Women’s Champions League winners & Losers as Arsenal make history and Barcelona run riot

A biggest ever defeat in Europe. The most goals ever conceded in a home game. A result that matched the club’s worst ever defeat in any competition. Wednesday was a record-breaking day for Lyon – and not in the manner they have become so used to.

It is a concerning scoreline for a number of reasons. First of all, it is one that every club in Europe will take note of, so if and when they come up against Lyon, they will look at Arsenal’s display to see how to beat this formidable side.

Secondly, it comes in a ‘group of death’. Juventus, whom OL only beat by one goal in last year’s quarter-finals, are also in this pool. Most games will be tight, so such a heavy defeat could have even bigger repercussions than usual.

However, this historic loss also exposed how badly this team is missing key players. For starters, Lyon have just two fit senior centre-backs.

They are also missing 2018 Ballon d’Or Winner Ada Hegerberg and the generational Talent of US Women’s national team star Catarina Macario – among many others.

With a large handful of those absentees not expected back for a few months, it is a worrying situation to be in.

Now, it’s up to Coach Sonia Bompastor to do the best she can with those available to navigate what will no doubt be a Tricky path out of this group – if she can find it.