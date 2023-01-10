Record-Breaker for LeBron James’ $4.4 Billion Soccer Club Without Any Contract at 26 and Owns a Fried Chicken Takeaway

Liverpool is no doubt one of the biggest soccer clubs in the world, with a value of around $4.4 billion. Having names like NBA star LeBron James being part of this is just a part of the long history this club has. Jerome Sinclair, an English soccer player, also added a page to his history in 2012.

In 2012, Jerome Sinclair became the youngest player in Liverpool history when he made his debut at just the age of 16. It came in a League Cup match in which Liverpool ended up winning. It really looked like the young soccer star had a great soccer career in front of him after starting for such a big team at such an early age.

However, things didn’t go too well for Sinclair.

Jerome Sinclair now owns a fried chicken takeaway

The promising young talent left Liverpool back in 2016 after his contract discussions broke down. After that, Sinclair signed with Premier League club Watford, and due to a lack of game time and many loan moves, he saw a dip in his performance.

In May 2021, he played his last game, and after that, Watford released him. Now, the 26-year-old owns a Fried Chicken Takeaway back in his hometown of Birmingham. It’s a far cry from where Sinclair was just a few years ago. He was once part of a $4.4 billion soccer club. But now, he’s without a contract and running a takeaway.

LeBron James is a great addition to Liverpool

In 2011, LeBron James made a minority investment in the English Premier League team Liverpool FC for $5 million. Since then, James has been a big supporter of the team, attending various matches. In 2022, he exchanged his shares for Stakes in FSG, the group that owns Liverpool FC. This move made him one of the owners of the team.

It will be interesting to see how LeBron James’ involvement with Liverpool develops in the future. He is already a powerful figure in the world of sports, and his investment in the team could help take them to new heights. With his business acumen and global reach, James could help add to the status of Liverpool FC of being one of the most popular and successful teams in the world.

One thing is for sure, with James’ involvement, Liverpool is poised to continue its success for years to come. What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments.