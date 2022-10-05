Recommending individual goal songs for the 2022–23 Calgary Flames

The Calgary Flames are set to start a new year with a new roster. The fire power boasted by this team should be plenty and if all goes well, scoring should come in spades. A new season with new players calls for new vibes.

Plenty of our guys have goal songs but there are still a few who need their own tune for when they light the lamp at the ‘Dome! Have a suggestion? We want to hear ’em! pic.twitter.com/RX98rB9pMM — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) September 6, 2022

Given that 10 players have already picked out their goal songs for the 2022–23 season, I figured I’d offer some suggestions for the remaining players left to choose their own—currently signed PTO’s and current Wrangler hopefuls not included. I’d like to also Preface that this piece is solely for fun, but think these could be hits for the Flames. After all, we’re all allowed to have a little fun once in a while.

Jonathan Huberdeau – Scooby Doo Theme Song

It is no secret that Jonathan Huberdeau’s newfound favorite music genre is country and that his go-to karaoke song is “I Want It That Way” by the Backstreet Boys. Although the hook from that classic would be an Absolute bop in the Saddledome after he lights one up, it’s hard for me not to assign him the “Scooby Doo Theme Song” by Best Coast.

I’m not even going to get into the rationale behind this choice, it’s pretty self-explanatory. Preferably, we can talk about more franchise-player-type Anthems later but I’d like to just quickly thank Steve Goldstein and the rest of the Florida Panthers play-by-play broadcast crew for making “Huby Dooby Doo” a thing for years to come. They should honestly take credit for this song designation, this wouldn’t even have been thought of without their influence so don’t shoot the messenger.

Elias Lindholm – Sexy and I Know It

Given that Elias Lindholm is an Absolute beast of a man, both on and off the ice, I feel like “Sexy And I Know It” by LMFAO would be right up his alley. The man is a walking 10 on and off the ice. He could essentially be classified as a living breathing Dior model and I’d love for him to drop his hair and skin routine one day so he could help a brother out in that regard.

Nazem Kadri – Hate Me Now

Given his ability to get under the skin of his opponents, his love for hip-hop and his caliber as a player, I’d have to assign Nazem Kadri “Hate Me Now” by Nas featuring Diddy. Starting it at the 25-second mark prior to the hook after every one of his goals would be an anthem for sure.

MacKenzie Weegar – Return Of The Mac

I feel like “Return Of The Mac” by French Montana would be a nice fit for MacKenzie Weegar’s goal song. It’s definitely a very upbeat anthem and for whatever reason which I can’t exactly pinpoint, it just seems like it would fit him perfectly…

Except Weegar went even more old school and went right back to the source. Not a bad choice.

“Return of the Mack” by Mark Morrison is MacKenzie Weegar’s goal song at the ‘Dome, I just learned. #Flames — Aaron Vickers (@AAVickers) September 29, 2022

Chris Tanev – Can’t Stop

Even when Chris Tanev was literally broken, he was still this team’s best defender in last spring’s Round 2, Battle of Alberta series.

#Flames Chris Tanev is so, so good…especially when he’s not playing with a torn labrum, dislocated shoulder and sprained neck. — Derek Wills (@Fan960Wills) October 4, 2022

He is an Absolute beast who puts his body on the line for team success and is the definition of a warrior that cannot be stopped from game action no matter what he could be going through as we witnessed firsthand at the tail-end of last season. “Can’t Stop” by DJ Khaled, T-Pain and Birdman is the song I think of every time I think of him.

Oliver Kylington – Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It

Oliver Kylington turning into a prominent top-four caliber defender last season was nothing short of a Spectacular story… the smooth skating defender deserves an upbeat anthem that labels and defines the element of finesse just as smoothly as his skating ability, “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It” by Will Smith just feels right.

Nikita Zadorov – Boom

I’m pretty confident that current Hurricanes forward Ondrej Kase can back this one up after his welcome to the Saddledome as a member of the Leafs last December ended with him seeing double, but “Boom” by POD just radiates everything Nikita Zadorov.

Kevin Rooney – Party In The USA

How can we as a fanbase find a way to rally behind a current bottom-six player being paid a premium? Well, you could start by giving Kevin Rooney an absolute throwback banger as his goal song. One that would get everyone fired up and hit the premium point of nostalgia. Given this sentiment, I’m going to have to go with “Party In The USA” by Miley Cyrus.

It just seems more than fair to Preface that as a fanbase, we’d all come together hoping for him to pot one just so we can hear this throwback bop of a song.

Brett Ritchie – Gummy

I don’t know about you, but whenever the camera cuts over to Brett Ritchie during games, the man is always chewing gum mid-game. What’s a mouthguard anyway? It doesn’t matter, “Gummy” by Loud Luxury featuring Brando is my choice for Brett. It’s an upbeat stadium anthem and it just fits for Ritchie, now probably the chewiest player on the team with a certain mouthguard biter extraordinaire gone.

Radim Zohorna – Late To The Party

Given that Radim Zohorna became a Flame via waiver claim on Monday afternoon, I feel like “Late To The Party” by Byron Rhodes and Fvmeless would fit his situation perfectly. The lyrics “right on time when we’re late to the party” just feel right given he has now joined the club during the final week of training camp.

Turn the music up

Goal song after goal song—that’s the Ultimate goal. If the Flames are scoring as often as they project to, the Saddledome should prepare their playlist accordingly and bring good vibes to the sound system. What are some other songs you can think of when it comes to the Flames? Leave a comment on your picks!

