RECing Crew creates a special art exhibit in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) – There is a special art exhibit happening in North Augusta.

The artists behind the Masterpieces are getting a chance to shine thanks to the RECing Crew.

The group allows kids with special needs an opportunity to participate in recreational programs.

They’ve spent months creating art.

“Each piece means an awful lot to each one of them,” said Pam Stickler.

She is president of the RECing Crew. Right now, The Arts and Heritage Center of North Augusta is putting artwork by kids in her organization on display.

“This helps them feel even better about themselves that an organization like The Arts and Heritage Center is letting them show what they’re capable of doing,” she said.

More than 40 individual pieces of art are here. The RECing Crew also worked together to create a mural, and the center’s executive director gave us a sneak peek.

“It’s always very exciting for us to be able to show individuals outside in the community what we’re doing and what we’re about,” said Stickler.

Stickler is proud of what they created. It’s an art that kids in her organization are proud of too.

“This artwork, they’ll go home, they’re so excited about it. They’ll frame it and keep it in their rooms. Some of them don’t even want to part with it to bring it here. They’re afraid they’re never going to see it again,” she said.

She promised them they will get it back.

The center is hosting a free reception Thursday from 5 pm to 8 pm The center says kids from the RECing Crew and Mayor Briton Williams will be there. There will also be a food truck and an unveiling of the mural.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.