Reception for Princeton Makes Artist Exhibition at Small World Coffee ⋆ Princeton, NJ local news %

The work of multimedia artist Jessie Lee Kent and other Princeton area artists from will be on display at Small World Coffee Jan. 4 through Feb. 7. Photo courtesy of Princeton Makes.

The artists of Princeton Makes, the Princeton-based artist cooperative, will host an exhibition of their work at Small World Coffee from Jan. 4 through Feb. 7. An opening reception will be held on Jan. 6 at Small World Coffee on Witherspoon Street from 5 to 7 pm The reception will feature live music by Zeke Levine, and an opportunity to meet the artists showing their work in the exhibition. All works will be available for purchase.

The exhibition was curated by Adriana Groza, a member of Princeton Makes and a fluid Acrylic artist. “It has been on my mind, for some time now, that I take ownership of my own art curation project. When the opportunity arose to bring together my peers at Princeton Makes and showcase their art in the bustling Small World Coffee cafe downtown Princeton, I knew it was the right fit and I had to go for it,” Groza said.

Princeton Makes is a cooperative comprised of 32 local artists who work across a range of artistic genres, including painting, drawing, stained glass, sculpture, textiles, and jewelry. Customers will be able to support local artists by shopping for a wide variety of art, including large paintings, prints, custom-made greeting cards, stained glass lamps and window hangings, jewelry in a variety of designs and patterns, and more.

“Small World Coffee has been an ongoing supporter of local artists by allowing them to exhibit in their downtown Princeton location. They generously afforded the Princeton Makes artists a chance to showcase their work in one of Princeton’s most popular gathering places, and we are grateful for the opportunity,” said Jim Levine, founder of Princeton Makes.