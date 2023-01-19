Reception at Gadsden Arts Highlights Florida artists

Help support the arts and mingle with artists at a reception in Quincy next week.

The Collect Select Exhibition & Silent Auction at Gadsden Arts presents contemporary art by highly accomplished Florida and Southern artists Natalia Andreeva, Steve Andrews, Clyde Butcher, Niki Butcher, Joe Claborn, Mark Georgiades, Chuck Manning, Mark Messersmith, William H. McKeown, Danny O’Driscoll, Eluster Richardson, Joe Roache, Robin Rodgers and Dan Taylor.

The Collect Meet the Artists Reception will be free and open to the public from 5:30-7:30 pm Wednesday, Jan. 25, in the Sara May Love Gallery at Gadsden Arts. Everyone is welcome to come see great art and meet or talk with these fantastic artists. The exhibition will continue through Saturday, Jan. 28.

Featured artists were selected by a team of art collectors. “We are thrilled to have such great artists represented in this Inaugural Collect exhibition,” said Grace Robinson, Executive Director at Gadsden Arts.

