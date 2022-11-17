Recent Top-5 NBA Draft Pick Is Still A Free Agent

The 2022-23 NBA season is already approaching its second month, but there are still a lot of notable names on the free-agent market.

One player still a free agent is Josh Jackson, who was the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns.

The former Kansas star was with the Toronto Raptors during the preseason and played for the Sacramento Kings and Detroit Pistons during the 2021-22 regular season.

In 51 games, he averaged 6.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest.

