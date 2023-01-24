Recent NBA 4th-Overall Pick Is Reportedly Signing In The G League

Josh Jackson was the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns after a stellar season of college basketball with the Kansas Jayhawks.

Coming out of high school, he was ranked as the second-best player in the class of 2016 by ESPN.

That said, Jackson’s pro career has gone differently than planned, and the 25-year-old was not on a team to begin the 2022-23 NBA season.

It’s Tuesday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reports that Jackson is signing with the Stockton Kings (the G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings).

