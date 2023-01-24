Recent NBA 4th-Overall Pick Is Reportedly Signing In The G League

Josh Jackson was the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns after a stellar season of college basketball with the Kansas Jayhawks.

Coming out of high school, he was ranked as the second-best player in the class of 2016 by ESPN.

That said, Jackson’s pro career has gone differently than planned, and the 25-year-old was not on a team to begin the 2022-23 NBA season.

It’s Tuesday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reports that Jackson is signing with the Stockton Kings (the G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings).

Via Scotto: “Former No. 4 overall pick Josh Jackson is joining the Stockton Kings, Sacramento’s G League affiliate, sources told @hoopshype. Jackson played for the Pistons and Kings last season.”

Jackson has also played for the Memphis Grizzlies, Detroit Pistons and Kings in addition to the Suns.

Last season, he averaged 6.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest in 51 games.

During the offseason, he signed with the Toronto Raptors but was waived before the start of the season.

Over 291 regular season games, he has averages of 11.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 41.6% from the field.

Since he has already played for the Kings’ organization, signing with their G League team could give him a chance to get called up at some point this season.

During the 2021 season, Jackson averaged a career-high 13.4 points per contest in 62 games with the Pistons (he also started in 25 games).