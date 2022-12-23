Recent Duke basketball star makes surprising claim about recruitment

During the fall and winter of his junior year in high school (2019-20), Paolo Banchero took official visits to the Duke basketball program, UNC, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Gonzaga.

His October 2019 weekend trip to Durham included attending the Blue Devils’ annual Countdown to Craziness in Cameron Indoor Stadium. Countless recruits whose official visits coincide with the CTC experience have committed to Duke, often soon after returning home or sometimes before they even leave campus.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button