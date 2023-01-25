Recent 2023 NBA mock draft has multiple Illini selected

A recent NBA mock draft has two Illinois basketball players getting selected in 2023.

Sending players to the NBA has been a glaring issue for the Illini throughout the last 15 years. Since 2007, the Orange and Blue have seen just two players get drafted; Meyers Leonard in 2012 and Ayo Dosunmu in 2021.

According to Bleacher Report’s latest two-round mock draft, the Illini are expected to add two more to its list of players drafted.

Coleman Hawkins (Round 2, Pick 39- Los Angeles Lakers)

Although Hawkins isn’t having the Stellar year many expected, the junior has everything the NBA is looking for in a big man; size, strength, speed, length, the ability to defend the one through five, and a three-ball.

“Scouts will ignore Hawkins’ lack of scoring production and instead value his 1.3 Threes per game, 3.3 assists and tools and mobility for defensive versatility,” Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report writes.

The shot-blocking ability of Hawkins should also be noted, averaging nearly one block a game. He’s had three different games this season where he’s blocked at least three shots.

Hawkins’ numbers thus far won’t overwhelm you, as he is averaging 9.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game, but don’t let this fool you. He brings much more to the table than your typical big man.

It’s not common for a 6-foot-10 “power forward” to hit 1.3 Threes a game, defend Speedy guards, dish out dimes, and bring the ball up the floor.

Side note: Hawkins playing next to LeBron James would absolutely be a must-see for all Illinois fans.

Terrence Shannon Jr (Round 2, Pick 42- Charlotte Hornets)

Shannon has been the veteran playmaker the Illini so desperately needed, given the many departures from last season’s squad.

The senior transfer has been Illinois’ go-to player, leading with 18.1 points and 3.2 assists per game. He’s shooting a notable 45.1% from the floor, second to only Brandon Lieb.

“With 6’6″ size, Slashing athleticism and defense representing Shannon’s foundational strengths, he’s improved enough as a shot-maker and passer to reenter the first-round discussion,” Wasserman says.

Like Hawkins, Shannon possesses two key traits that hold immense value to NBA scouts; Lockdown defense and elite passing abilities. Those traits should be enough for him to be considered a draft lock.

Illinois basketball has a former player being eyed for the 2023 NBA Draft.

Also projected to be taken is former Illini wing Brandin Podziemski, who would be headed to the Memphis Grizzlies at pick No. 46. ​​Podziemski is currently tearing it up at Santa Clara, where he’s leading the team with 18.1 PPG.

Not only has Podziemski put up big numbers, but he is also doing it efficiently. He is shooting 46% from the floor and 40.6% from three-point range, while taking 5.0 three-pointers per contest. I haven’t even mentioned the fact he is pulling down 8.2 rebounds and dishing out 3.3 assists as well.

With a deep run in the NCAA tournament, Hawkins and Shannon could both display their abilities on a national platform and make their case for first-round status. And, as usual, we will be rooting for Podziemski to get selected as well.